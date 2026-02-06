The games begin early in the AI space. In this emergency episode of Mixture of Experts, guest host Aili McConnon is joined by Chris Hay and Mihai Criveti to break down yesterday’s back-to-back bombshells: Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.6 and OpenAI’s GPT-5.3-Codex, released within an hour of each other. Our experts dissect both models. Which one actually performs better for coding tasks? Then, we unpack what these releases reveal about the intensifying battle for enterprise AI. Finally, Chris and Mihai share their real-world workflows—why use one model when you can leverage both? Plus, we discuss the vibe shift: multi-agent workflows aren’t coming; they’re already here.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.