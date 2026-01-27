Thoughtful AI integration at the Recording Academy

The Recording Academy is thoughtfully integrating generative AI to improve efficiency, accuracy and fan engagement across the GRAMMYs. David Gregory, CIO of the Recording Academy, describes using AI solutions, machine learning and large language models to streamline the GRAMMY Awards submission and voting process while preserving human oversight and strong AI governance.

Fan-facing tools such as GRAMMY IQ, an AI-powered chatbot, enhance grammy.com through interactive trivia and historical insights. By collaborating with IBM and others, the Recording Academy is exploring AI agents and advanced analytics across archives, membership platforms and operations. Their overall vision is to drive innovation balanced with responsibility, creativity and trust.
