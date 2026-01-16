Is your desktop ready for AI agents? In episode 90 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Volkmar Uhlig, Olivia Buzek and Mihai Criveti to break down Anthropic’s Claude Cowork launch—bringing the power of Claude Code to everyday job tasks. Would you trust an AI agent to organize your files? Next, Apple announces a partnership with Google to power the next generation of Siri with Gemini models. What does this mean for on-device AI, privacy and the future of edge intelligence? Then, in a surprising turn, Linux creator Linus Torvalds admits to using AI agents for a side project involving vibe coding, despite once mockingly saying that “vibe”stands for “very inefficient but entertaining.” Are coding tools finally good enough for even the old guard? All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.

00:00 – Introduction

01:17– Claude Cowork

13:25 – Apple-Google AI deal

27:39 – Linus Torvalds on vibe coding

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.