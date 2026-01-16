Claude Cowork analysis & Apple picks Gemini

Watch the episode

Is your desktop ready for AI agents? In episode 90 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Volkmar Uhlig, Olivia Buzek and Mihai Criveti to break down Anthropic’s Claude Cowork launch—bringing the power of Claude Code to everyday job tasks. Would you trust an AI agent to organize your files? Next, Apple announces a partnership with Google to power the next generation of Siri with Gemini models. What does this mean for on-device AI, privacy and the future of edge intelligence? Then, in a surprising turn, Linux creator Linus Torvalds admits to using AI agents for a side project involving vibe coding, despite once mockingly saying that “vibe”stands for “very inefficient but entertaining.” Are coding tools finally good enough for even the old guard? All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.

  • 00:00 – Introduction
  • 01:17– Claude Cowork
  • 13:25 – Apple-Google AI deal
  • 27:39 – Linus Torvalds on vibe coding

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
View all Mixture of Experts episodes
Listen on Apple podcasts Spotify podcasts YouTube Casted
Explore more episodes CES 2026 AI highlights: NVIDIA Rubin & wild gadgets
NVIDIA's Rubin promises 5X performance gains, Meta acquires Manus AI for USD 2 Billion, and DeepSeek's MHC architecture redefines model training efficiency.
AI year in review: Trends shaping 2026
Our experts review 2025's AI breakthroughs and predict 2026 trends. AI hardware scarcity, open source wins, super agents and multimodal evolution discussed.
AI code generation: Wins, fails and the future
Claude Code, Cursor, open-source tools and the reality of AI coding in 2025. Real dev experiences, model wars and what's next. Tune into Mixture of Experts.

You might like

balls, cups and squares in wood tones, purple, yellow and blue dco native paid media
Artificial intelligence

Explore more AI content
Isometric 3D render of watsonx Orchestrate logo
The 2025 Guide to Prompt Engineering

Your one-stop solution for mastering the art of prompting to unlock the full potential of AI
Illustration of a chameleon on a branch
AI Value Creators ebook

Beyond the generative AI mindset
watsonx.ai logo line-style illustration
watsonx.ai®

Step into the watsonx.ai developer studio
watsonx Orchestrate UI dashboard illustration
watsonx Orchestrate®

All your AI agents in an open solution, fully orchestrated

Podcasts

Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes.

 Listen to all IBM Think podcasts
Smart Talks with IBM podcast artwork
NASA and AI: Decoding our universe
Techsplainers by IBM - audio podcast album art
What is DevOps?
AI in Action thumbnail
How IBM uses data and AI to modernize procurement
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
CES 2026 AI highlights: NVIDIA Rubin & wild gadgets
Security Intelligence podcast album art
A new take on bug bounties, AI red teams and our New Year’s resolutions
Techsplainers by IBM - audio podcast album art
What is quantum computing?
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
AI year in review: Trends shaping 2026
Security Intelligence podcast album art
Why it costs so much to get hacked in America
Techsplainers by IBM - audio podcast album art
What is full-stack observability?
Security Intelligence podcast album art
The defining cybersecurity stories of 2025
The Coherence Times podcast album art
When will quantum computers beat classical computers?
AI in Action thumbnail
How UFC uses AI to turn data into real-time insights
Transformers podcast artwork
From Elephants to AI Agents: A CXO Survival Guide
The Coherence Times podcast album art
Using quantum computers to uncover the mysteries of quantum physics
Transformers podcast artwork
Adaptability Quotient: The CIO edge in an AI world
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Why language models hallucinate, revisiting Amodei’s code prediction and AI in the job market

How IBM can help

IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™

Easily design scalable AI assistants and agents, automate repetitive tasks and simplify complex processes with IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™.

 Explore watsonx Orchestrate
Artificial intelligence solutions

Put AI to work in your business with IBM’s industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.

 Explore AI solutions
Stay on top of AI news with our experts

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube Subscribe to the Think newsletter