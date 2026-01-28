The newest AI malware vs. 40 years of hacker culture

AI-generated malware has officially arrived. But does it matter all that much?

This week on Security Intelligence, Suja Viswesan, Dave Bales and Dustin Heywood join us to discuss VoidLink, which might just be the first thoroughly documented case of a malware framework generated with significant AI help. The question is: What really changes when malware is no longer the handiwork of human hackers?

We also explore the World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026, where CEOs and CISOs are split on what they fear most: cyber fraud or ransomware? Then we cover the debate over data protection vs. service resilience, and we dig into the takedown of RedVDS, a major player in the cybercrime-as-a-service supply chain.

Finally, we reflect on the 40th anniversary of “The Hacker Manifesto,” asking what’s changed—and what hasn’t—in hacker culture.

All that and more on Security Intelligence:

  • 00:00   Intro
  • 01:40   CEOs vs. CISOs: 2026 cyberthreats 
  • 11:10   VoidLink: Documented AI malware 
  • 19:28   Are we too worried about our data? 
  • 27:28  Cybercrime supply chains 
  • 34:05   40 years of hacking culture

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Watch all the episodes
Subscribe now on your favorite platform YouTube Spotify Apple Podcasts Casted

Explore more episodes

Security Intelligence Podcast imagery for promotional purposes
Most cybersecurity training doesn’t work. Can we change that?
Security Intelligence Podcast imagery for promotional purposes
Ransomware whack-a-mole, AI agents as insider threats and how to hack a humanoid robot
Security Intelligence Podcast imagery for promotional purposes
A new take on bug bounties, AI red teams and our New Year’s resolutions
Security Intelligence Podcast imagery for promotional purposes
Why it costs so much to get hacked in America
Security Intelligence Podcast imagery for promotional purposes
Cybersecurity’s year in review: ClickFix attacks, vibecoding vulnerabilities, shadow agents and more

You might also like

New thumbnail image for the weekly Mixture of Experts podcast
Google’s Gemini 3: AI agents, reasoning and search mode
This will be used for promotional purposes across the platforms that IBM Think uses for their podcast streaming services
AI & cyber resilience: What every C-Suite must know
IBM Think Podcast thumbnail for Techsplainers
Whats is a data breach?
IBM Think Podcast thumbnail for Techsplainers
IBM Think Podcast thumbnail for Techsplainers
IBM Think Podcast thumbnail for Techsplainers
Related resources The 2026 Guide to Cybersecurity Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025 Explore more cybersecurity topics
How IBM can help
IBM Guardium® AI Security

Secure AI models and AI agents. Automatically discover shadow AI. Unify teams for trustworthy AI.

 Explore Guardium AI Security
Data security and protection solutions

Protect enterprise data across its lifecycle and simplify compliance requirements

 Eplore data security and protection solutions
The 2026 Guide to Cybersecurity

Explore the 2026 Guide to Cybersecurity, your comprehensive, curated source for educational explainers, hands-on tutorials, podcast episodes and other resources on cybersecurity.  

 Learn more about cybersecurity
Follow us

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Catch every episode
Cyber security concept and internet privacy data protection Modern showing padlock protecting business and financial data to protect persona