AI-generated malware has officially arrived. But does it matter all that much?

This week on Security Intelligence, Suja Viswesan, Dave Bales and Dustin Heywood join us to discuss VoidLink, which might just be the first thoroughly documented case of a malware framework generated with significant AI help. The question is: What really changes when malware is no longer the handiwork of human hackers?

We also explore the World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026, where CEOs and CISOs are split on what they fear most: cyber fraud or ransomware? Then we cover the debate over data protection vs. service resilience, and we dig into the takedown of RedVDS, a major player in the cybercrime-as-a-service supply chain.

Finally, we reflect on the 40th anniversary of “The Hacker Manifesto,” asking what’s changed—and what hasn’t—in hacker culture.

All that and more on Security Intelligence:

00:00 — Intro

Intro 01:40 — CEOs vs. CISOs: 2026 cyberthreats

CEOs vs. CISOs: 2026 cyberthreats 11:10 — VoidLink: Documented AI malware

VoidLink: Documented AI malware 19:28 — Are we too worried about our data?

Are we too worried about our data? 27:28 — Cybercrime supply chains

Cybercrime supply chains 34:05 — 40 years of hacking culture

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.