Are enterprises moving too fast with AI—and breaking security in the process?

In this episode of Security Intelligence, host Matt Kosinski is joined by Sridhar Muppidi, Nick Bradley and Jeff Crume to unpack a pivotal moment in cybersecurity.

The panel dives into the rapid rise of AI agents and the growing risks of shadow AI in the enterprise, comparing open-source agent platforms like OpenClaw with proprietary models such as Claude Opus 4.6 and its new agent teams. We explore how speed-first AI adoption, unsecured agent implementations and weak separation of duties are creating new attack surfaces—and why executives may be unintentionally fueling the problem.

The conversation also examines the recent Notepad++ supply chain breach as a warning sign of broader software inventory and supplier risk failures, and analyzes DragonForce’s attempt to reinvent ransomware as a scalable cartel business.

Along the way, we keep returning to a key theme: Have we optimized for velocity at the expense of security?

00:00 - Intro

01:18 - OpenClaw vs. Claude Opus 4.6

15:05 - Move fast. Break security?



27:29 - Notepad++ breach

38:55 - DragonForce ransomware cartel

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.