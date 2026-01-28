OpenClaw and Claude Opus 4.6: Where is AI agent security headed?

Are enterprises moving too fast with AI—and breaking security in the process?

In this episode of Security Intelligence, host Matt Kosinski is joined by Sridhar Muppidi, Nick Bradley and Jeff Crume to unpack a pivotal moment in cybersecurity.

The panel dives into the rapid rise of AI agents and the growing risks of shadow AI in the enterprise, comparing open-source agent platforms like OpenClaw with proprietary models such as Claude Opus 4.6 and its new agent teams. We explore how speed-first AI adoption, unsecured agent implementations and weak separation of duties are creating new attack surfaces—and why executives may be unintentionally fueling the problem.

The conversation also examines the recent Notepad++ supply chain breach as a warning sign of broader software inventory and supplier risk failures, and analyzes DragonForce’s attempt to reinvent ransomware as a scalable cartel business. 

Along the way, we keep returning to a key theme: Have we optimized for velocity at the expense of security?

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 01:18 - OpenClaw vs. Claude Opus 4.6
  • 15:05 - Move fast. Break security?
  • 27:29 - Notepad++ breach
  • 38:55 - DragonForce ransomware cartel

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Watch all the episodes
Subscribe now on your favorite platform YouTube Spotify Apple Podcasts Casted

Explore more episodes

Security Intelligence Podcast
John Henry vs. the chatbot: Can humans outsmart AI scam artists?
Security Intelligence Podcast
The newest AI malware vs. 40 years of hacker culture
Security Intelligence Podcast
Most cybersecurity training doesn’t work. Can we change that?
Security Intelligence Podcast
Ransomware whack-a-mole, AI agents as insider threats and how to hack a humanoid robot
Security Intelligence Podcast imagery for promotional purposes
A new take on bug bounties, AI red teams and our New Year’s resolutions
Security Intelligence Podcast
Why it costs so much to get hacked in America
Security Intelligence Podcast
Cybersecurity’s year in review: ClickFix attacks, vibecoding vulnerabilities, shadow agents and more

You might also like

Weekly Mixture of Experts podcast
Google’s Gemini 3: AI agents, reasoning and search mode
Transformers Podcast cover
AI & cyber resilience: What every C-Suite must know
Techsplainers thumbnail
Whats is a data breach?
Techsplainers thumbnail
Techsplainers thumbnail
Techsplainers thumbnail
Related resources The 2026 Guide to Cybersecurity Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025 Explore more cybersecurity topics
How IBM can help
IBM Guardium® AI Security

Secure AI models and AI agents. Automatically discover shadow AI. Unify teams for trustworthy AI.

 Explore Guardium AI Security
Data security and protection solutions

Protect enterprise data across its lifecycle and simplify compliance requirements

 Eplore data security and protection solutions
The 2026 Guide to Cybersecurity

Explore the 2026 Guide to Cybersecurity, your comprehensive, curated source for educational explainers, hands-on tutorials, podcast episodes and other resources on cybersecurity.  

 Learn more about cybersecurity
Follow us

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Catch every episode
Cyber security concept and internet privacy data protection Modern showing padlock protecting business and financial data to protect persona