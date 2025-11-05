Have we lost the plot when it comes to AI malware?

This week, host Matt Kosinski and panelists Claire Nunez, Austin Zeizel and Dave Bales discuss the growing trend of cybersecurity pros pushing back on AI malware “research.” Is it all puffery? Genuine threat? Some secret third thing?

Plus: How hackers are stealing real-world cargo, time-delayed malware, the Louvre’s weak password and why don’t more people patch their OT systems?

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.