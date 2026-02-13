Where does AI actually fit into the mainframe modernization journey? In this week’s episode of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by experts Skyla Loomis, Maryam Ashoori and Kaoutar El Maghraoui. We dive into conversation around AI-powered mainframe modernization and AI builders. Next, 84% of the world has never used AI? A reality check on AI adoption and what needs to change. Finally, OpenClaw exposes some AI agent security gaps. We discuss “agent ops”—the framework for transparency, evaluation, optimization and policy enforcement that makes AI agents production-ready. All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.

00:00 – Introduction

1:06 – Mainframe modernization

14:18 – AI adoption reality check

29:40 – Security-by-design agentic AI

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.