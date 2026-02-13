Mainframe modernization explained: COBOL and AI

Where does AI actually fit into the mainframe modernization journey? In this week’s episode of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by experts Skyla Loomis, Maryam Ashoori and Kaoutar El Maghraoui. We dive into conversation around AI-powered mainframe modernization and AI builders. Next, 84% of the world has never used AI? A reality check on AI adoption and what needs to change. Finally, OpenClaw exposes some AI agent security gaps. We discuss “agent ops”—the framework for transparency, evaluation, optimization and policy enforcement that makes AI agents production-ready. All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.

  • 00:00 – Introduction
  • 1:06 – Mainframe modernization
  • 14:18 – AI adoption reality check
  • 29:40 – Security-by-design agentic AI

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
AI as builder vs tool, mainframe modernization with COBOL, global AI adoption barriers, and securing AI agents through agent ops.

Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
India's USD 200B AI hub & Claude builds C compiler

Google's USD 200B AI infrastructure deal in India, Claude builds a C compiler in 2 weeks, AI agent security vulnerabilities and the enterprise ROI problem.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
Copilot usage reveals AI adoption patterns

Microsoft's Copilot usage report reveals surprising AI adoption trends, plus Ralph Wiggum prompting, India AI Summit and AI's Super Bowl advertising blitz.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
Anthropic vs OpenAI: Claude Opus 4.6 & GPT-5.3-Codex

Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6 and OpenAI's GPT-5.3-Codex dropped within an hour. We break down the enterprise AI battle and what it means for developers.

Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
Codex launch & OpenClaw/Moltbook chaos: This week in AI agents

OpenAI Codex app launches for coding agents while Moltbook – the agenty-only social- network exposes security risks. Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts!
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
OpenClaw (Moltbot, Clawdbot): Open-source agents go mainstream

Moltbot (formerly Clawdbot) sparks open-source agent revolution, Dario Amodei's AI adolescence essay, IBM Grammy IQ and Microsoft's Maia 200 chip unveiled.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
The new AI race: Enterprise innovation in 2026

OpenAI introduces ads in ChatGPT, Claude Code has its breakout moment and IBV’s Enterprise 2030 report reveals the future of AI innovation. Listen to today’s Mixture of Experts!

Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
Claude Cowork analysis & Apple picks Gemini

Claude Cowork brings AI agents to your desktop, Apple switches to Google Gemini for Siri, and Linus Torvalds embraces vibe coding. All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts!
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
CES 2026 AI highlights: NVIDIA Rubin & wild gadgets

NVIDIA's Rubin promises 5X performance gains, Meta acquires Manus AI for USD 2 Billion, and DeepSeek's MHC architecture redefines model training efficiency.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
AI year in review: Trends shaping 2026

Our experts review 2025's AI breakthroughs and predict 2026 trends. AI hardware scarcity, open source wins, super agents and multimodal evolution discussed.

