Copilot usage reveals AI adoption patterns

Watch the episode

What do people really use AI for? This week on Mixture of Experts, we unpack Microsoft’s Copilot usage report revealing AI adoption patterns. Host Tim Hwang is joined by IBM Fellow Kush Varshney, Lauren McHugh Olende and Volkmar Uhlig to discuss enterprise AI costs, the Ralph Wiggum prompting strategy for coding agents, and whether giving simple instructions beats micromanaging. Then, we preview the India AI Impact Summit. Finally, AI companies showed up in Superbowl Ads this weekend. Are we witnessing mainstream adoption or just another bubble? All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts.

  • 00:00 – Introduction
  • 1:07 – Copilot usage reports
  • 10:00 – Ralph Wiggum prompting strategy
  • 20:00 – India AI Impact Summit
  • 28:05– AI ads at the Superbowl

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Explore more episodes

Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
Anthropic vs OpenAI: Claude Opus 4.6 & GPT-5.3-Codex

Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6 and OpenAI's GPT-5.3-Codex dropped within an hour. We break down the enterprise AI battle and what it means for developers.

Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
Codex launch & OpenClaw/Moltbook chaos: This week in AI agents

OpenAI Codex app launches for coding agents while Moltbook – the agenty-only social- network exposes security risks. Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts!
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
OpenClaw (Moltbot, Clawdbot): Open-source agents go mainstream

Moltbot (formerly Clawdbot) sparks open-source agent revolution, Dario Amodei's AI adolescence essay, IBM Grammy IQ and Microsoft's Maia 200 chip unveiled.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
The new AI race: Enterprise innovation in 2026

OpenAI introduces ads in ChatGPT, Claude Code has its breakout moment and IBV’s Enterprise 2030 report reveals the future of AI innovation. Listen to today’s Mixture of Experts!

Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
Claude Cowork analysis & Apple picks Gemini

Claude Cowork brings AI agents to your desktop, Apple switches to Google Gemini for Siri, and Linus Torvalds embraces vibe coding. All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts!
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
CES 2026 AI highlights: NVIDIA Rubin & wild gadgets

NVIDIA's Rubin promises 5X performance gains, Meta acquires Manus AI for USD 2 Billion, and DeepSeek's MHC architecture redefines model training efficiency.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
AI year in review: Trends shaping 2026

Our experts review 2025's AI breakthroughs and predict 2026 trends. AI hardware scarcity, open source wins, super agents and multimodal evolution discussed.

News A tale of two models, and the larger story for enterprise AI

Within an hour of each other, the two companies rolled out major updates to their flagship frontier models—GPT‑5.3-Codex and Claude Opus 4.6—making it abundantly clear that both are sprinting toward the same finish line: enterprise‑grade AI.

