What do people really use AI for? This week on Mixture of Experts, we unpack Microsoft’s Copilot usage report revealing AI adoption patterns. Host Tim Hwang is joined by IBM Fellow Kush Varshney, Lauren McHugh Olende and Volkmar Uhlig to discuss enterprise AI costs, the Ralph Wiggum prompting strategy for coding agents, and whether giving simple instructions beats micromanaging. Then, we preview the India AI Impact Summit. Finally, AI companies showed up in Superbowl Ads this weekend. Are we witnessing mainstream adoption or just another bubble? All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts.

00:00 – Introduction

1:07 – Copilot usage reports

10:00 – Ralph Wiggum prompting strategy

20:00 – India AI Impact Summit

28:05– AI ads at the Superbowl

