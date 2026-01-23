The new AI race: Enterprise innovation in 2026

Watch the episode

Is Claude Code having its ChatGPT moment? This week on Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Gabe Goodhart and Francesco Brenna to unpack the shifts happening in AI as 2026 kicks off. First, OpenAI confirms ads are coming to ChatGPT, raising questions about trust, economics and the future of AI product models. Next, Claude Code is exploding in popularity! Developers are discovering what agentic coding can really do, and it’s transforming how software gets built. Then, we analyze a new report from IBM’s Institute for Business Value— “The enterprise in 2030”, which reveals how executives are planning to shift from AI-driven efficiency to AI-powered innovation. Finally, Hugging Face launches Open Responses, a new standard for agent APIs that could reshape AI development while raising questions about transparency and control.

All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts to learn more.

  • 00:00 – Introduction
  • 01:30 – OpenAI brings ads to ChatGPT
  • 12:25 – Claude Code’s breakout moment
  • 22:57 – IBV’s Enterprise 2030 report
  • 36:09 – Open Responses: The future of agent APIs

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
View all Mixture of Experts episodes
Listen on Apple podcasts Spotify podcasts YouTube Casted

Explore more episodes

Security Intelligence Podcast imagery for promotional purposes
Claude Cowork analysis & Apple picks Gemini

Claude Cowork brings AI agents to your desktop, Apple switches to Google Gemini for Siri, and Linus Torvalds embraces vibe coding. All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts!
Security Intelligence Podcast imagery for promotional purposes
CES 2026 AI highlights: NVIDIA Rubin & wild gadgets

NVIDIA's Rubin promises 5X performance gains, Meta acquires Manus AI for USD 2 Billion, and DeepSeek's MHC architecture redefines model training efficiency.
Security Intelligence Podcast imagery for promotional purposes
AI year in review: Trends shaping 2026

Our experts review 2025's AI breakthroughs and predict 2026 trends. AI hardware scarcity, open source wins, super agents and multimodal evolution discussed.

You might also like

The Enterprise in 2030

AI isn’t just enhancing the business model. By 2030, it will be the business model.

Read the Enterprise 2030 study
IBM Enterprise Advantage

Scale your AI for faster value creation

Explore IBM Enterprise Advantage
Subscribe to the Think newsletter

Sign up for the Think Newsletter to get weekly insights, research and expert views on the latest news in AI and tech.

Subscribe for AI updates

How IBM can help

IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™

Easily design scalable AI assistants and agents, automate repetitive tasks and simplify complex processes with IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™.

 Explore watsonx Orchestrate
Artificial intelligence solutions

Put AI to work in your business with IBM’s industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.

 Explore AI solutions
Stay on top of AI news with our experts

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube Subscribe to the Think newsletter