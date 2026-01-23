Is Claude Code having its ChatGPT moment? This week on Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Gabe Goodhart and Francesco Brenna to unpack the shifts happening in AI as 2026 kicks off. First, OpenAI confirms ads are coming to ChatGPT, raising questions about trust, economics and the future of AI product models. Next, Claude Code is exploding in popularity! Developers are discovering what agentic coding can really do, and it’s transforming how software gets built. Then, we analyze a new report from IBM’s Institute for Business Value— “The enterprise in 2030”, which reveals how executives are planning to shift from AI-driven efficiency to AI-powered innovation. Finally, Hugging Face launches Open Responses, a new standard for agent APIs that could reshape AI development while raising questions about transparency and control.

All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts to learn more.

00:00 – Introduction

01:30 – OpenAI brings ads to ChatGPT

12:25 – Claude Code’s breakout moment

22:57 – IBV’s Enterprise 2030 report

36:09 – Open Responses: The future of agent APIs

