Is Claude Code having its ChatGPT moment? This week on Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Gabe Goodhart and Francesco Brenna to unpack the shifts happening in AI as 2026 kicks off. First, OpenAI confirms ads are coming to ChatGPT, raising questions about trust, economics and the future of AI product models. Next, Claude Code is exploding in popularity! Developers are discovering what agentic coding can really do, and it’s transforming how software gets built. Then, we analyze a new report from IBM’s Institute for Business Value— “The enterprise in 2030”, which reveals how executives are planning to shift from AI-driven efficiency to AI-powered innovation. Finally, Hugging Face launches Open Responses, a new standard for agent APIs that could reshape AI development while raising questions about transparency and control.
AI isn’t just enhancing the business model. By 2030, it will be the business model.
