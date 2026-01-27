Foundation models accelerate space and climate science

On AI in Action, IBM researcher Campbell Watson explains how foundation models are accelerating discovery across Earth and space science. Moving beyond traditional numerical methods, his team applies concepts from large language models to multimodal satellite data to build powerful, open-source AI systems.

In collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency, they have developed foundation models for Earth observation, weather and heliophysics. They are using AI for sustainability use cases, such as flood detection, biodiversity monitoring and solar flare forecasting.

Designed for hybrid cloud environments and even deployed in orbit, these models point toward a future where AI and quantum computing unlock deeper planetary insights.
The 2026 Guide to AI Agents

In this comprehensive guide, you will find a collection of AI agent-related content such as educational explainers, hands-on tutorials, podcast episodes and much more.

AI Academy

Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.

IBM® watsonx Orchestrate®

Easily design scalable AI assistants and agents, automate repetitive tasks and simplify complex processes with IBM watsonx Orchestrate.

Artificial intelligence solutions

Put AI to work in your business with IBM's industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.

