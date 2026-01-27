On AI in Action, IBM researcher Campbell Watson explains how foundation models are accelerating discovery across Earth and space science. Moving beyond traditional numerical methods, his team applies concepts from large language models to multimodal satellite data to build powerful, open-source AI systems.
In collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency, they have developed foundation models for Earth observation, weather and heliophysics. They are using AI for sustainability use cases, such as flood detection, biodiversity monitoring and solar flare forecasting.
Designed for hybrid cloud environments and even deployed in orbit, these models point toward a future where AI and quantum computing unlock deeper planetary insights.
View all episodes
Expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter.
In this comprehensive guide, you will find a collection of AI agent-related content such as educational explainers, hands-on tutorials, podcast episodes and much more.
Easily design scalable AI assistants and agents, automate repetitive tasks and simplify complex processes with IBM watsonx Orchestrate.
Put AI to work in your business with IBM’s industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.
In this comprehensive guide, you will find a collection of AI agent-related content such as educational explainers, hands-on tutorials, podcast episodes and much more.
Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.