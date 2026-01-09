Is NVIDIA unstoppable? In this episode of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Kaoutar El Maghraoui and Martin Keen to unpack the biggest announcements from CES 2026. First up, NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang revealed the Rubin platform—a chip architecture promising 5X the performance of Blackwell and slashing inference token costs by 10X. Does this cement NVIDIA’s dominance? We also explore the wild world of CES gadgets. Then, we look at whether Meta’s USD 2 Billion acquisition of Manus AI signals a major pivot toward enterprise agentic platforms. Later, we dissect DeepSeek’s newpaper on manifold-constrained hyperconnections (MHC)—a smarter way to train models that prioritizes efficiency over brute-force scaling. Finally, we analyze new polling data revealing Americans’ complex relationship with AI: optimistic about the benefits but deeply concerned about who controls it.

00:00 – Introduction

1:27 – CES 2026

12:41 – Meta’s USD 2 Billion Manus bet



20:08 – DeepSeek tackles scaling

33:35 – AI optimism vs. fear

