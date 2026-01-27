Turning AI into business impact through data and strategy

In the latest episode of AI in Action, Bernard Marr shares his perspective on how AI is changing the way we work and why AI literacy is becoming essential for every organization. He explains that real AI-driven business growth starts with a clear strategy. To make AI work at scale, companies need strong data foundations, modern data architecture and solid data management practices.

Many organizations still struggle with siloed systems, weak governance and low data literacy, which hurts their competitive edge. Bernard encourages leaders to connect business intelligence with AI goals, rethink existing processes and give teams space to experiment. From agentic AI to quantum computing, he reminds us that change is happening fast and that a thoughtful, strategic approach to AI is key to building future-ready organizations.
