Anthropic says it disrupted a nearly fully autonomous espionage campaign carried out by AI agents. But some cybersecurity pros are skeptical of the framing.

On the latest episode of Security Intelligence, host Matt Kosinski is joined by Ryan Anschutz, Evelyn Anderson, Seth Glasgow and Mixture of Experts podcast fixture Chris Hay to dig into Anthropic’s report and the range of responses to it. Plus: The newest OWASP Top 10 is here, the ransomware landscape is cracking up and does cyber insurance just encourage hackers? All that and more on Security Intelligence.

00:00 -- Introduction

01:29 -- Anthropic’s AI spy ring bust

15:44 -- OWASP Top 10 2025

24:41 -- Small ransomware gangs

33:45 -- Is cyber insurance worth it?

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.