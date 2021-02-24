Blockchain tokenization in enterprises and beyond

A token-based blockchain platform enables transfer of ownership and value in the same transaction unlike traditional methods where there is considerable delay between the transaction time and the settlement.



Another major advantage provided by tokenization is value realization of intangible and illiquid assets. An intangible and/or illiquid asset can be tokenized and be made available for increased shareholding and trading in a marketplace thereby providing liquidity and value realization for partial owners.

Cash or physical assets can also be tokenized and used as intermediary currency in the settlement of other types of assets in exchanges. These asset-backed tokens, called stable coins, optimize business processes by eliminating intermediaries and escrow accounts, allowing the settlement to happen alongside the business transaction. The collateralized asset can be held and validated by external entities to increase the trustworthiness of the token. There are several gold and fiat currency-backed tokens currently in the market.

Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel, has tokenized palladium and nickel assets and set up a blockchain-based platform called Atomyze, making trading easier (link resides outside ibm.com), providing faster transaction time, and providing a permissioned view of transactions. Atomyze network includes consensus mechanism along with validators to enhance the credibility in the system. Atomyze will help transform traditional ways of how industrial companies are working with their key counterparties.

Several central banks are also pursuing the use of tokens as a form of digital currency. Commonly referred as Central Bank issued Digital Currency (CBDC), these are equivalent to and recognized as the legal fiat currency. Unlike the currently prevalent electronic cash systems like Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay and others, CBDC would not require a bank or credit card account, thereby allowing the unbanked to participate in electronic transactions. Though the issuance of CBDC is controlled by a central bank, the distribution of currency tokens could be decentralized. Project Aber (link resides outside ibm.com) (Saudi Central Bank and Central Bank of the U.A.E. Joint Digital Currency and Distributed Ledger Project) provided central banks with the ability to reimagine both domestic and cross-border payment systems in new ways

Loyalty and reward points have been used by businesses for a long time to incentivize and reward user behavior. A blockchain token solution for loyalty programs can bring in trust, transparency and efficiency on the interactions between different loyalty program partners and can allow the use of reward points across loyalty programs instantly.

Securitization of ill-liquid assets (like real estate and patents) using tokens can bring in liquidity of assets and enable realization of hidden value by involving a larger pool of buyers. Regulatory and tax policies with regards to securities tokens are evolving at this point. As per the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, token usage could come under the purview of the securities regulator if it matches one or more of the conditions mentioned under the Howey Test (link resides outside ibm.com). The legal framework is also evolving with multiple state and local agencies changing laws to provide clarity. The U.S. Office of Comptroller of Currency (OCC) has recently issued guidelines to allow federally regulated banks to use stablecoins to conduct payments and settlements.

Tokens issued against generation and use of renewable energy could be promoted to encourage customers to use sustainable energy. Investment in a renewable energy project (such as solar farms) could also be tokenized to expand the investor pool. A tokenized system will be able to build trust and help investors with prospecting, building and operation of the project.