What is Hyperledger Fabric?

Intended as a foundation for developing enterprise-grade applications and industry strategies, the open, modular architecture of Hyperledger Fabric uses plug-and-play components to accommodate a wide range of use cases.

Over 120,000 organizations and 15,000 engineers are collaborating on Hyperledger Fabric. This collaboration leads to a distinctive approach to consensus, enabling performance at scale and preserving the data privacy that enterprises demand.

As the flexible blockchain framework behind the IBM Blockchain® Platform, Hyperledger Fabric is helping innovators ignite a global business transformation.