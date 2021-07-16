What is Hyperledger Fabric?

Hyperledger Fabric, an open source project from the Linux® Foundation, is the modular blockchain framework and has become the unofficial standard for enterprise blockchain platforms.
Intended as a foundation for developing enterprise-grade applications and industry strategies, the open, modular architecture of Hyperledger Fabric uses plug-and-play components to accommodate a wide range of use cases.
Over 120,000 organizations and 15,000 engineers are collaborating on Hyperledger Fabric. This collaboration leads to a distinctive approach to consensus, enabling performance at scale and preserving the data privacy that enterprises demand.
As the flexible blockchain framework behind the IBM Blockchain® Platform, Hyperledger Fabric is helping innovators ignite a global business transformation.
Build a kick-starter blockchain network and start coding with IBM's next-generation blockchain platform.
Register for the playbook on smarter asset management
Hyperledger Fabric is an open, enterprise-grade, distributed ledger platform. It has advanced privacy controls so you only share the data you want among the permissioned, or known, network participants.
Smart contracts document the business processes you want to automate with self-executing terms between the parties written into lines of code. The code and the agreements contained therein exist across the distributed, decentralized blockchain network. Transactions are trackable and irreversible, creating trust between organizations and enabling businesses to make more informed decisions quicker—saving time and reducing costs and risks.
Establish decentralized trust in a network of known participants rather than an open network of anonymous participants.
Share only the data you want to the parties you want to share it with.
Tailor the blockchain to industry needs with a pluggable architecture rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.
Program smart contracts in the languages your team works in today, instead of learning custom languages and architectures.
IBM® recommends that businesses don't build a production blockchain system by using just the free open source. Along with other vendors, IBM offers commercial distributions that include tools and support.
The IBM Blockchain Platform, IBM's commercial version of Hyperledger Fabric, provides continuous support that is available all day, all week and all year round. This includes service level agreements (SLAs) for the open source solution. It comes with the most advanced set of productivity tools for building, governing and operating your blockchain system.
Discover seven reasons why Hyperledger Fabric users should use IBM Blockchain Platform
Innovators in a wide range of industries are using Hyperledger Fabric. This includes sectors like finance, banking, healthcare, IoT, supply chain, manufacturing, and technology, all aiming to create open, standardized, enterprise-grade blockchain frameworks and code bases for tangible business results.
Learn how Farmer Connect and IBM Food Trust® are connecting coffee growers and coffee drinkers with blockchain.
See how blockchain provides real-time, shared and trusted information of goods throughout the shipping and receiving process.
Learn how a first-of-a-kind blockchain platform transforms bank guarantee processes, enabling all parties to obtain and manage legally binding guarantees, and reducing issuance time down to one day.
Explore the multicloud success story of Vertrax and Chateaux software.
Discover how Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts is using blockchain technology to provide secure, contactless digital ticketing.
Take advantage of IBM expertise. The founding member of the Hyperledger open source community now brings support for the leading open source blockchain for business, with SLAs and 24x7 support.
Tackle issues of trust, transparency and data integrity with blockchain-based networks.
Resolve issues faster, build trust and strengthen supply chain networks with IBM Blockchain®.
Reinvent trade and trade finance with our network-convening expertise and the industry’s leading platform.
Build greater trust for all, and bring new transparency, simplicity and efficiency to every financial transaction.
Save budget with new automations, more securely share data, and discover insights from data already being gathered.
Blockchain is a shared, immutable ledger for recording transactions, tracking assets and building trust.
Blockchain security is a comprehensive risk management system for a blockchain network, using cybersecurity frameworks, assurance services and best practices to reduce risks against attacks and fraud.
Hyperledger Foundation promotes interoperability and standardization, paving the way for the widespread adoption of secure and scalable blockchain and digital trust solutions across industries and sectors.
A 2020 panel discussion on some of the ways blockchain is addressing the year's challenges and on the work that lies ahead.
Industry leaders engage in a blockchain discussion for developers and technical leaders.
IBM Blockchain solutions use distributed ledger technology and enterprise blockchain to help clients drive operational agility, connectivity and new revenue streams. Move beyond your organization's boundaries with trusted end-to-end data exchange and workflow automation.