Naren is IBM Senior Certified Architect currently working on multiple Blockchain solutions. Before joining Blockchain team, he led large transformation projects for IBM CIO division and has in-depth experience in multiple technologies. He is passionate about teaching and mentoring aspiring architects and students. He has completed his post-graduate from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras and bachelor’s degree in engineering from Anna University, Chennai. He is also the IBM Campus Relations Manager for Anna University, where he mentors several student groups and conducts faculty development programs. He is member Board of Studies at Anna University.