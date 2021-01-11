Blockchain to transform insurance value chain

The insurance industry at its core is built on the legal promise to pay a compensation in case of a loss. Trust is at the core of this promise. However, the level of trust consumers have on their insurance provider is average. The IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) surveyed 1,100 business insurance executives in 34 countries globally from May to July 2020; additionally surveyed 10,061 insurance customers in nine countries. The result with regards to customer trust is very stark: 42 percent of customers don’t fully trust their insurer. Improving trust among customers must be the top priority for the insurance industry. Blockchain technology can help bridge the trust deficit.

Permissioned blockchain at its core uses distributed ledger technology (DLT) — a peer-to-peer network consisting of replicated data without the need for a central administrator. When an event needs to be recorded in the blockchain, each node runs through the transaction and if the required nodes agree on the outcome (consensus), then each node records the transaction data into its copy of the ledger. Blockchain technology also ensures the data is tamperproof or cannot be modified in any manner.

Blockchain is convergence of multiple technologies — peer-to-peer networking, cryptography, information security, smart contracts and more. Consensus, replication and immutability in a blockchain network provides ability to record trusted transactions and thus provide provenance and traceability.

Blockchain can provide easier and fair claims processing and settlements; Also enable for better fraud management, efficient and transparent underwriting; easier client on-boarding. Our previous blog describes the blockchain components and how businesses can take advantage to expand their network and get competitive edge.

The insurance industry is undergoing radical change with smaller entrants redefining customer insurance experience using blockchain, IoT, AI and other technologies. These new offerings have lot of potential to disrupt the traditional players over long run. The incumbents have distinct advantage over new players, thanks to their access to longstanding customers and deep knowledge, as well as related data from their processes, value chain partners, and competitive surroundings.