What is Hugging Face?

Before Hugging Face, the most powerful models were often difficult for people to use because they required specialized expertise and massive computing resources. Open-sourcing the tools helped to make these models easier to use, with all the code and documentation required. This allowed researchers, students and startups to experiment and build, which massively accelerated innovation globally. After Hugging Face, developers could easily share knowledge and benefit from one another’s efforts, enabling them to create better models together.

This open source emphasis also encouraged larger businesses to share their work, allowing the entire ecosystem to benefit. Microsoft has integrated Hugging Face models into their Azure services, providing enterprise customers with direct access to state-of-the-art AI tools. Similarly, NVIDIA has collaborated with Hugging Face to optimize model training and inference for GPUs, helping scale deep learning workflows to massive datasets.