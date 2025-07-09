How to maximize ROI on AI in 2025

Since the generative AI boom erupted in late 2022, organizations have raced to implement AI initiatives that enhance their business objectives. Leaders have been on the hunt for scalable AI strategies that streamline operations, inform data-driven decision-making, reduce costs and turbocharge product development.
But though the hype surrounding AI implementation continues to surge, many organizations are finding that the return on investment (ROI) of their AI solutions is falling short. A 2023 report by the IBM Institute for Business Value found that enterprise-wise AI initiatives achieved an ROI of just 5.9%. Meanwhile, those same AI projects incurred a 10% capital investment1.
So why are most businesses struggling to profit from AI-driven solutions? And how can they achieve a better ROI in 2025? It turns out that having AI isn’t nearly enough. Some business leaders jumped on the AI bandwagon in a FOMO-driven, short-term impulse move to stay ahead of their competitors. Others envisioned enterprise AI as the business strategy hammer for every nail. Both groups forgot the importance of nuance and planning.
“People said, ‘Step one: we’re going to use LLMs (large language models). Step two: What should we use them for?’” remarked Marina Danilevsky, Senior Research Scientist, Language Technologies at IBM. Her comment is a warning to companies potentially falling into the same shortsightedness trap with AI agents in 2025.
Achieving positive ROI on an AI transformation requires the inverse approach. Fortunately, there’s a sunrise on the horizon for businesses and artificial intelligence. It’s not only possible, but likely, to achieve measurable ROI gains when implementing AI systems correctly—when organizations let strong data quality and AI strategy take the lead.
Industry newsletter
Get curated insights on the most important—and intriguing—AI news. Subscribe to our weekly Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
Understanding the ROI of AI initiatives is essential for successful AI transformation. ROI informs business leaders as to how AI contributes to both business goals and the overall health of the organization.
AI ROI contributes to:
Leadership buy-in: When it comes time to invest in an AI-driven digital transformation, few angles are as convincing as hard numerical data. New research demonstrates how AI agents and agentic workflows can be financially rewarding2. Leaders and stakeholders are more likely to invest when presented with strong business AI use cases and the numbers to back them up.
Change management: Employees might resist AI initiatives due to concerns over job loss or the quality of AI output. But ROI also includes factors such as employee productivity, job satisfaction and retention.
These “soft ROI” metrics can assuage workplace worries, especially when combined with concrete use cases for AI agents or other types of AI models. ROI can also contribute to cultural shifts as employees grow more invested int he ROI of successful AI projects.
Investment prioritization: The use cases for generative AI (genAI) are numerous, but not all of them are of equal value to every organization. An ROI analysis, especially if using real-world case studies, can reveal which AI implementations have the potential to deliver the most value relative to costs.
Long-term success: Aligning AI investments with long-term business goals can contribute to growth while minimizing inefficient spending and wasted time. For both startups and large enterprises, an AI ROI analysis forms the backbone of a roadmap to ongoing success with emerging AI technologies in the space.
Provider selection: With the AI marketplace as diverse as it is, choosing and building the most robust AI supply chain should be influenced by ROI calculations, as organizations weight factors like a vendor’s price points and pricing systems against their own budget and resource considerations.
Once teams have integrated AI into their workflows, they stand to enjoy a suite of benefits. For example, application development teams can:
Accelerate the development process with automated code generation, faster bug fixes, automated testing and streamlined project management.
Enhance application quality with enhanced bug detection and predictive maintenance.
Reduce costs by automating repetitive tasks across the development lifecycle and reducing downtime.
Drive business value with faster innovation, improved productivity, better customer experiences and more strategic decision making.
AI ROI can be difficult to quantify because many of the beneficial impacts of AI are indirect and long-term. For example, if an organization uses AI to streamline data analysis and data visualization so that business leaders can make more informed decisions, those results might not be felt for years.
The real-time ROI of AI adoption is often challenging to detect. And any immediate gains might be deceiving. A company that announces plans to automate workflows and reduce its workforce with AI might see a quick bump in share prices, but that’s no guarantee for how customers and employees will ultimately react.3
Financial analysts divide ROI into two categories: hard and soft.
Hard ROI covers tangible effects directly related to profitability. As an example, using AI to automate IT can lead to fewer outages and quicker response times, increasing operational efficiency and improving customer satisfaction for potentially greater user retention.4
Soft ROI includes other benefits that, while not immediately linked to profits, are still good for the organization. These can include increases in employee morale and an improved customer experience. For example, employees might report greater satisfaction when companies choose an ethical approach to AI adoption.5
Because ROI is a measurement, it requires numerical data to calculate. The key metrics for AI ROI, both hard and soft, include numerous key performance indicators (KPIs) that can be measured and quantified. Choose the right KPIs to most accurately calculate the ROI of AI on cybersecurity initiatives, content marketing, forecasting and other business avenues.
Hard ROI KPIs pertain to concrete financial data: costs saved or profits gained.
KPIs relevant to cost savings include:
Labor cost reductions such as hours saved due to enterprise automation and increased productivity when using AI tools.
Operational efficiency gains such as a reduction in resource consumption as a result of streamlined AI workflows.
KPIs relevant to increased profits include:
Increased traffic, lead generation and conversion rates due to enhanced customer experiences, data-driven marketing personalization and AI-powered product recommendation engines.
Increased revenues and new revenue streams from new AI-powered applications, faster development cycles and new business opportunities.
Soft ROI KPIs are less straightforward to measure against business performance in the short term, but tend to affect long-term organizational health. Such KPIs are often measured with surveys and qualitative research initiatives and can include:
Employee satisfaction and retention linked to AI initiatives, such as an organization successfully overcoming internal AI adoption challenges or proving its dedication to sustainability in AI.
Better decision-making as executives and team leaders make more accurate decisions in less time with the use of AI-powered data analytics.
Improved customer satisfaction, such as if AI-driven personalization campaigns reduce churn or by using an AI customer experience chatbot to handle more customer service inquiries. A May 2025 study revealed that sales teams expect net promoter scores (NPS) to increase from 16% in 2024 to 51% by 2026, chiefly due to AI initiatives.6
The IBM Institute for Business Value has undertaken a series of research studies into how organizations and teams can achieve optimal ROI on their AI initiatives. Though each is industry-specific, teams in any sector can generalize the takeaways to suit their respective needs.
A collaborative study with Adobe and AWS revealed three key actions that can maximize the ROI of machine learning initiatives in the content supply chain (CSC). Meanwhile, a look into product development found that high-ROI teams share the same four best practices.
Product development teams that followed the top four AI best practices to an “extremely significant” extent reported a median ROI on genAI of 55%.7 Teams wishing to replicate their results should incorporate the following practices into their workflows:
Organizations that adopt a holistic big-picture view for AI and content report an ROI 22% higher for CSC development and 30% for genAI integration.8 Three pillars drive ROI success with AI and CSC:
Activate these five mindshifts to cut through the uncertainty, spur business reinvention, and supercharge growth with agentic AI.
Unlock 4 strategies to scale AI with a strong data foundation.
Learn how organizations are shifting from launching AI in disparate pilots to using it to drive transformation at the core.
We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what's working, what's not and how you can get ahead.
Learn how CEOs can balance the value generative AI can create against the investment it demands and the risks it introduces.
Learn an agile AI approach that enables organizations to innovate quickly and reduce the risk of failure.
Learn how to incorporate generative AI, machine learning and foundation models into your business operations for improved performance.
Want to get a better return on your AI investments? Learn how scaling gen AI in key areas drives change by helping your best minds build and deliver innovative new solutions.
Learn about the history of AI and explore what the future holds for enterprises considering AI adoption.
Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with IBM watsonx.ai, a next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders. Build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.
Put AI to work in your business with IBM’s industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.
Reinvent critical workflows and operations by adding AI to maximize experiences, real-time decision-making and business value.
Get one-stop access to capabilities that span the AI development lifecycle. Produce powerful AI solutions with user-friendly interfaces, workflows and access to industry-standard APIs and SDKs.
1. "Generating ROI with AI." Ashoori et al. IBM Institute for Business Value. May 2023
2. "From AI projects to profits: How agentic AI can sustain financial returns." Blair et al. IBM Institute for Business Value. 09 June 2025
3. "Why Duolingo’s Founder is Doing Damage Control After AI Announcement." Eaton, Kit. Inc. 09 June 2025
4. "The ROI of AI-powered IT automation." Fisher, Lisa and Rosy Kar. IBM Institute for Business Value. 12 May 2025
5. "Why invest in AI ethics and governance?" Berente et al. IBM Institute for Business Value. 16 December 2024
6. "AI-powered productivity: Sales." Butner, Karen. IBM Institute for Business Value. 22 May 2025
7. "Generative AI in product design and engineering." Simonson, Lori and Nisha Kohli. IBM Institute for Business Value. June 2025
8. "The content supply chain’s AI awakening." Baird et al. IBM Institute for Business Value. 14 March 2025