How to maximize ROI on AI in 2025

But though the hype surrounding AI implementation continues to surge, many organizations are finding that the return on investment (ROI) of their AI solutions is falling short. A 2023 report by the IBM Institute for Business Value found that enterprise-wise AI initiatives achieved an ROI of just 5.9%. Meanwhile, those same AI projects incurred a 10% capital investment1.

So why are most businesses struggling to profit from AI-driven solutions? And how can they achieve a better ROI in 2025? It turns out that having AI isn’t nearly enough. Some business leaders jumped on the AI bandwagon in a FOMO-driven, short-term impulse move to stay ahead of their competitors. Others envisioned enterprise AI as the business strategy hammer for every nail. Both groups forgot the importance of nuance and planning.

“People said, ‘Step one: we’re going to use LLMs (large language models). Step two: What should we use them for?’” remarked Marina Danilevsky, Senior Research Scientist, Language Technologies at IBM. Her comment is a warning to companies potentially falling into the same shortsightedness trap with AI agents in 2025.

Achieving positive ROI on an AI transformation requires the inverse approach. Fortunately, there’s a sunrise on the horizon for businesses and artificial intelligence. It’s not only possible, but likely, to achieve measurable ROI gains when implementing AI systems correctly—when organizations let strong data quality and AI strategy take the lead.