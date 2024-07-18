Deliver superior customer service

Customer interactions can now be assisted in real time with conversational AI. Voice-based queries use natural language processing (NLP) and sentiment analysis for speech recognition so their conversations can begin immediately. Using machine learning algorithms, AI can understand what customers are saying as well as their tone—and can direct them to customer service agents when needed. With text to speech and NLP, AI can respond immediately to texted queries and instructions. There’s no need to make customers wait for the answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs) or to take the next step to purchase. And digital customer service agents can boost customer satisfaction by offering advice and guidance to customer service agents.

Personalize customer experiences

The use of AI is effective for creating personalized experiences at scale through chatbots, digital assistants and customer interfaces, delivering tailored experiences and targeted advertisements to customers and end-users. For example, Amazon reminds customers to reorder their most often-purchased products, and shows them related products or suggestions. McDonald’s is building AI solutions for customer care with IBM Watson AI technology and NLP to accelerate the development of its automated order taking (AOT) technology. Not only will this help scale the AOT tech across markets, but it will also help tackle integrations including additional languages, dialects and menu variations. Over at Spotify, they’ll suggest a new artist for the customer’s listening pleasure. YouTube will deliver a curated feed of content suited to customer interests.

Promote cross- and up-selling

Recommendation engines use consumer behavior data and AI algorithms to help discover data trends to be used in the development of more effective up-selling and cross-selling strategies, resulting in more useful add-on recommendations for customers during checkout for online retailers. Other uses include Netflix offering viewing recommendations powered by models that process data sets collected from viewing history; LinkedIn uses ML to filter items in a newsfeed, making employment recommendations and suggestions on who to connect with; and Spotify uses ML models to generate its song recommendations.

Smarten up smartphones

Facial recognition turns on smartphones and voice assistants, powered by machine learning, while Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft’s Copilot use NLP to recognize what we say and then respond appropriately. Companies also take advantage of ML in smartphone cameras to analyze and enhance photos using image classifiers, detect objects (or faces) in the images, and even use artificial neural networks to enhance or expand a photo by predicting what lies beyond its borders.

Introduce personal assistants

Virtual assistants or voice assistants, such as Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri, are powered by AI. When someone asks a question via speech or text, ML searches for the answer or recalls similar questions the person has asked before. The same technology can power messaging bots, such as those used by Facebook Messenger and Slack—while Google Assistant, Cortana and IBM watsonx Assistant combine NLP to understand questions and requests, take appropriate actions and compose responses.

Humanize Human Resources

AI can attract, develop and retain a skills-first workforce. A flood of applications can be screened, sorted and passed to HR team members with precision. Manual promotion assessment tasks can be automated, making it easier to gain important HR insights with a clearer view of, for example, employees up for promotion and assessing whether they’ve met key benchmarks. Routine questions from staff can be quickly answered using AI.