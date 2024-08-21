Foundation models are AI models trained with machine learning algorithms on a broad set of unlabeled data that can be used for different tasks with minimal fine-tuning. The model can apply information it’s learned about one situation to another using self-supervised learning and transfer learning. For example, ChatGPT is built upon the GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 foundation models created by OpenAI.

Well-built foundation models offer significant benefits; the use of AI can save businesses countless hours building their own models. These time-saving advantages are what’s attracting many businesses to wider adoption. IBM expects that in two years, foundation models will power about a third of AI within enterprise environments.

From a cost perspective, foundation models require significant upfront investment; however, they allow companies to save on the initial cost of model building since they are easily scaled to other uses, delivering higher ROI and faster speed to market for AI investments.

To that end, IBM is building a set of domain-specific foundation models that go beyond natural language learning models and are trained on multiple types of business data, including code, time-series data, tabular data, geospatial data, semi-structured data, and mixed-modality data such as text combined with images. The first of which, Slate, was recently released.

AI starts with data

To launch a truly effective AI program for your business, you must have clean quality datasets and an adequate data architecture for storing and accessing it. The digital transformation of your organization must be mature enough to ensure data is collected at the needed touchpoints across the organization and the data must be accessible to whoever is doing the data analysis.

Building an effective hybrid multicloud model is essential for AI to manage the massive amounts of data that must be stored, processed and analyzed. Modern data architectures often employ a data fabric architectural approach, which simplifies data access and makes self-service data consumption easier. Adopting a data fabric architecture also creates an AI-ready composable architecture that offers consistent capabilities across hybrid cloud environments.

Governance and knowing where your data come from

The importance of accuracy and the ethical use of data makes data governance an important piece in any organization’s AI strategy. This includes adopting governance tools and incorporating governance into workflows to maintain consistent standards. A data management platform also enables organizations to properly document the data used to build or fine-tune models, providing users insight into what data was used to shape outputs and regulatory oversight teams the information they need to ensure safety and privacy.