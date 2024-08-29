The five key benefits of AIOps and automation

If you’re an IT professional—from the C-suite to a hands-on practitioner—you know the pressure your IT operations (ITOps) are under. You’re responsible for optimizing spend, operational efficiency and incorporating new and innovative technologies. But are your tools slowing you down?

Coined by research firm Gartner, AIOps is artificial intelligence for IT operations. It is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities (e.g., natural language processing and machine learning models) to automate and streamline operational workflows.

In this blog post, we will examine traditional IT operation problems through the lens of data-driven automation and the benefits of AIOps. It’s a powerful way to address critical issues like sub-optimal application performance and poor customer experiences, boost metrics like MTTR and address IT team skill issues for greater resiliency.

We’ll show you how AI-powered solutions can help your IT staff move from a “break-fix” approach to one that’s more predictive and proactive, designed to address dynamic challenges, deliver faster problem remediation, provide bottom-line benefits to your organization and help you achieve digital transformation.