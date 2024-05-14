Network transformations are inherently challenging, and especially so for large, global enterprises with branches and other facilities spread across the world. One major reason is the growing diversity of their networks.

As part of their transformation, global companies are embracing the latest wifi, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), software-defined network (SDN), multicloud and 5G technologies. That makes for more complex and heterogeneous network infrastructures that are much more challenging to monitor and, by extension, makes problem identification and resolution take longer. So when these global organizations seek the help of a managed services provider (MSP) to assist in their transformations, they need to know their MSP is taking steps to raise the bar on network performance monitoring. It’s nothing short of essential to their becoming more agile and adaptable to the needs of their business.

Back in 2018, BT Business, one of the world’s leading MSPs, embarked on its own journey to transform its network performance monitoring capabilities required to support both current and next generation networks.

As Transformation Lead in the company’s Product Group, Hareesh Agaram was a pivotal figure in the effort, which began, he says, with an unflinching internal appraisal. “Our leadership team wrote a white paper that took a hard look at our performance monitoring challenges and laid out where we should be two years down the road. Its conclusions really resonated within the organization, and that’s when we started hunting for the right tool for the future.”