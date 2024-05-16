Modern network infrastructures built for digital transformation require solutions that can be just as dynamic, flexible, and scalable as the new environments. IT leaders are holding themselves to a higher standard, connecting continuous performance and automation to business-centric SLAs.

Designed for modern networks, IBM® SevOne® provides application-centric, network observability to help NetOps spot, address, and prevent network performance issues in hybrid environments. Enhanced with automation from IBM Rapid Network Automation, IBM SevOne boosts network performance and improves user application experience by proactively monitoring multivendor networks, and turning insights into action across enterprise, communication, and managed service provider environments.

Going beyond detection, IBM SevOne combines industry-leading expertise, ML-based analytics and automated actions to help your teams act on what matters: improving network performance to provide an exceptional user experience.