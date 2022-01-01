Automakers are awash in data, growing at orders of magnitude. New product features, software updates and autonomous testing call for data governance initiatives across the automotive sector from car manufacturers’ engineering and production to customer service.



Partnering with IBM helps automakers and automobile manufacturers modernize at their pace, using existing automotive manufacturing infrastructure already present in the automobile industry. By enlisting IBM AI, automation, hybrid cloud and Zero Trust technologies, automotive companies can build a faster, smarter, more secure and agile business.