Automakers are awash in data, growing at orders of magnitude. New product features, software updates and autonomous testing call for data governance initiatives across the automotive sector from car manufacturers’ engineering and production to customer service.
Partnering with IBM helps automakers and automobile manufacturers modernize at their pace, using existing automotive manufacturing infrastructure already present in the automobile industry. By enlisting IBM AI, automation, hybrid cloud and Zero Trust technologies, automotive companies can build a faster, smarter, more secure and agile business.
Weave together data from anywhere and apply AI at the edge to empower predictive decision-making
Make roles more productive with intelligent workflows that enable people to achieve higher value outcomes, faster
Achieve improved product quality, equipment uptime, asset life and worker safety with intelligent asset performance management
Transform security from point solutions to an end-to-end, cross platform approach that maintains the integrity of your value chain and protects your connected products, cloud and edge ecosystems
Red Hat and General Motors collaborate on a functional safety certified in-vehicle Operating System.
Continental achieves faster and more flexible data storage to train AI models
Toyota focuses on zero downtime and zero defects to keep the line moving
Andritz protects industrial plants, equipment, software and people from cyber threats
Celestica navigates ESG data collection and reporting for an industrial business
Auto industry leaders and commercial vehicle consumers share perspectives on the inflection point leaning towards electric vehicles. Are we there yet?
Cyberattacks and extortion are growing. Understand attackers’ tactics and objectives is to stay ahead of threats.
Environmental, Social and Governance isn’t a drag on business performance. It’s an accelerator that drives profitability and growth.
The automotive industry has operated for 100 years on a single vehicle manufacturing production business model: design, produce, sell and service vehicles. But radical change is coming.