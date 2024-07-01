The future of business planning with generative AI 

In the rapidly-evolving business ecosystem, many companies face a combination of challenges, including inflation, supply chain disruptions and a complex labor market. These factors exert significant pressure on profitability. In this scenario, traditional planning methods may hinder a company’s ability to respond quickly and strategically to changing opportunities and challenges.

This is where autonomous planning shines. This approach empowers organizations to utilize data-driven analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to make well-informed decisions swiftly and accurately, enabling them to navigate the complexities of the modern marketplace with agility and precision.

At its core, autonomous business planning comprises innovative methods that leverage the potential of cutting-edge technologies such as foundation models and generative AI. It empowers businesses in their sales planning, budgeting and forecasting processes. The goal is not to replace individuals but to empower them to focus on the strategic aspects of the business. This approach can handle a significant number of tasks with minimal or no human intervention.

What distinguishes autonomous business planning from traditional automation is its ability to provide augmented, predictive and prescriptive insights and automate tasks based on these insights. This not only enhances agility, but also has the potential to significantly reduce the time required for decision-making.