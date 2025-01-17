How to calculate your AI-powered cybersecurity’s ROI

Imagine this scenario: A sophisticated, malicious phishing campaign targets a large financial institution. The attackers use emails generated by artificial intelligence (AI) that closely mimic the company’s internal communications. The emails contain malicious links designed to steal employee credentials, which the attackers could use to gain access to company assets and data for unknown purposes.

The organization’s AI-powered cybersecurity solution, which continuously monitors network traffic and user behavior, detects several anomalies associated with the attack, blocks access to the suspicious domains across the network, quarantines the phishing emails, resets passwords for all potentially compromised accounts and sends real-time alerts to the security operations center, providing detailed information about the attack vector and affected systems.

Using predictive analytics, the AI suggests potential next steps the attackers might take, allowing the security team to strengthen defenses in those areas proactively.

The good guys won. But was the AI solution worth the price? What’s the value in dollars of that victory? It’s easy to measure the investment in AI. But how do you measure the return on that investment? Specifically, how do you measure the value of data never stolen, unknown reputational damage that never happened, customer trust never lost or reduced operational risks never incurred?