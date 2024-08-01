Previously it seemed that the bigger an LLM was, the better, but now enterprises are realizing they can be prohibitively expensive in terms of research and innovation. In response, an open source model (link resides outside ibm.com) ecosystem began showing promise and challenging the LLM business model.

Transparency and flexibility

Enterprises that don’t have in-house machine learning talent can use open source LLMs, which provide transparency and flexibility, within their own infrastructure, whether in the cloud or on premises. That gives them full control over their data and means sensitive information stays within their network. All this reduces the risk of a data leak or unauthorized access.

An open source LLM offers transparency regarding how it works, its architecture and training data and methodologies, and how it’s used. Being able to inspect code and having visibility into algorithms allows an enterprise more trust, assists regarding audits and helps ensure ethical and legal compliance. Additionally, efficiently optimizing an open source LLM can reduce latency and increase performance.

Cost savings

They are generally much less expensive in the long term than proprietary LLMs because no licensing fees are involved. However, the cost of operating an LLM does include the cloud or on-premises infrastructure costs, and they typically involve a significant initial rollout cost.

Added features and community contributions

Pre-trained, open source LLMs allow fine-tuning. Enterprises can add features to the LLM that benefit their specific use, and the LLMs can also be trained on specific datasets. Making these changes or specifications on a proprietary LLM entails working with a vendor and costs time and money.

While proprietary LLMs mean an enterprise must rely on a single provider, an open source one lets the enterprise take advantage of community contributions, multiple service providers and possibly internal teams to handle updates, development, maintenance and support. Open source allows enterprises to experiment and use contributions from people with varying perspectives. That can result in solutions allowing enterprises to stay at the cutting edge of technology. It also gives businesses using open source LLMs more control over their technology and decisions regarding how they use it.