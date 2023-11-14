Gen AI has the potential to boost productivity and unlock trillions in economic value. However, these models come with new complexities and risks. Regardless of whether you are using gen AI models or traditional ML models, every model needs governance.



IBM® watsonx.governance™ toolkit for AI governance provides users with model choice and flexibility. This toolkit can be used to govern gen AI models that are built on IBM® watsonx.ai™ and models that are developed on third-party platforms, including Amazon Bedrock, Microsoft Azure and OpenAI. With watsonx.governance, you can also govern ML models built in third-party tools. Clients can choose between cloud or on-premises deployments for both model types.