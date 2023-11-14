Home AI and ML watsonx watsonx.governance Governing AI models in watsonx.governance
Now available—a toolkit to govern generative AI (gen AI) and machine learning (ML) models on one integrated platform
Screenshot of model governance dashboard
AI model governance: The power of choice

Gen AI has the potential to boost productivity and unlock trillions in economic value. However, these models come with new complexities and risks. Regardless of whether you are using gen AI models or traditional ML models, every model needs governance. 

IBM® watsonx.governance™ toolkit for AI governance provides users with model choice and flexibility. This toolkit can be used to govern gen AI models that are built on IBM® watsonx.ai™ and models that are developed on third-party platforms, including Amazon Bedrock, Microsoft Azure and OpenAI. With watsonx.governance, you can also govern ML models built in third-party tools. Clients can choose between cloud or on-premises deployments for both model types.
IBM is named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI Governance Platforms 2023
Explore the risks of working with AI models
Preparing for the EU AI Act: How new AI regulations will impact your business
Benefits Read the generative AI data sheet Use a single governance platform

Access an enterprise-ready, multi-model toolset on a single integrated platform that automates governance for both gen AI and ML models.

 Accelerate time to value

Automate tools and processes throughout the AI lifecycle to reduce manual errors and accelerate AI development safely and responsibly.

 Drive responsible, ethical AI

Deliver transparent model processes to improve accuracy, fairness, and explainability and provide clear documentation of model health and functions.
See how it works

To govern an enterprise's gen AI effectively, it is essential to monitor and mitigate the newly amplified risks originating from models, users, data sets and regulations. Watsonx.governance offers 3 key capabilities for achieving this.

Tracking and transparency Watsonx.governance uses factsheets to automatically log and monitor model facts. At IBM, we refer to them as 'nutritional labels' for models because they contain a repository of all relevant model information. These documents facilitate a comprehensive view of performance and risk management throughout the model's lifecycle, serving as a record of development activities and performance metrics. Users can download factsheets or send them as attachments to stakeholders or to support audits.
Model evaluation and documentation Evaluation metrics are available for a range of use cases, including text summarization, text classification, language translation, content generation, retrieval augmented generation (RAG) and question and answer. Prompt performance can be checked throughout the AI lifecycle to help ensure accurate performance and to prevent the generation of potentially harmful or inappropriate content. Factsheets are used to document these evaluation metrics.
Model monitoring Performance metrics are monitored to avoid issues that are related to drift, quality and safety. Preset thresholds monitor both the inputs and the outputs of the gen AI model, and they provide alerts when toxic language, hate speech, abusive language or profanity is detected in the model's inputs and outputs. Watsonx.governance monitors for data size, latency and changes in throughput.
Looking to govern ML models built in third-party tools with watsonx.governance?

Resources

Take the next step

Get started scaling AI responsibly for both generative AI and ML models.

