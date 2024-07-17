The EU AI Act requires that general purpose AI models, including generative AI systems such as large language (LLMs) and foundation models, adhere to a classification system based on systematic risk tiers. Higher risk tiers have more transparency requirements including model evaluation, documentation and reporting. They also involve assessment and mitigation of system risks, reporting of serious incidents and providing protections against cybersecurity. In addition, these transparency requirements include maintenance of up-to-date technical documentation, providing a summary of the content used for model training, and complying with European copyright laws.

The EU AI act follows a risk-based approach, using tiers to classify the level of risk that AI systems pose to an individual’s health, safety or fundamental rights. The three tiers are:

Low risk systems such as spam filters or video games have few requirements under the law other than transparency obligations.

High-risk AI systems such as autonomous vehicles, medical devices and critical infrastructure (water, gas, electric, etc.) require developers and users to adhere to additional regulatory requirements: Implement risk management, provide accuracy, robustness and a framework for accountability that includes human oversight Meet transparency requirements provisioned for users, record keeping, and technical documentation

Prohibited systems with little exception are systems posing unacceptable risk such as social scoring, facial recognition, emotion recognition and remote biometric identification systems in public spaces.

The EU AI Act also imposes rules as to how customers are notified when using a chatbot or when an emotion recognition system is used. There are addition requirements for labeling deep fakes and identifying when generative AI content is used in the media.

Not complying with the EU AI Act can be costly (link resides outside of ibm.com):

7.5 million euros or 1.5% of a company’s total worldwide annual turnover (whichever is higher) for the supply of incorrect information. 15 million euros or 3% of a company’s total worldwide annual turnover (whichever is higher) for violations of the EU AI Act’s obligations.

The European AI Act is currently the most comprehensive legal framework for AI regulations. Governments worldwide are taking note and actively discussing how to regulate AI technology to ensure their citizens, business and government agencies are protected from potential risks. In addition, stakeholders from corporate boards to consumers are starting to prioritize trust, transparency, fairness and accountability when it comes to AI.