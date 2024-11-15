Explore more of what the RAG Cookbook has to offer to gain a deeper insight into today's RAG solutions
In the realm of web crawling and document indexing, effective chunking methodologies are crucial for optimizing search performance and relevance. When dealing with HTML web pages or PDFs, the strategy you employ can significantly impact the efficiency and accuracy of your search application. Here's a comprehensive guide to effective chunking methodologies for different circumstances, particularly in the context of using Elasticsearch as a vector store.
Web pages vary widely in size and structure. For efficient processing:
When web crawling involves older HTML code, it can significantly impact the quality of the chunks extracted for indexing in Elasticsearch. Here are some key challenges and mitigation strategies:
Non-Standard Tags and Attributes:
Nested and Deprecated Elements:
Inline Styling and Formatting:
Inconsistent Document Structure:
Encoding and Character Issues:
Script and Dynamic Content:
To mitigate the impact of old HTML code on chunk quality when web crawling for Elasticsearch indexing, consider the following strategies:
By addressing these challenges proactively, you can enhance the quality of content chunks extracted from older HTML pages, thereby improving the overall effectiveness and relevance of Elasticsearch-based search applications.
In summary, the best chunking strategy for using Elasticsearch with web crawling or PDF indexing involves breaking down content into manageable units (documents, pages, sections) that balance granularity with efficiency in indexing and querying. Adjust the strategy based on the nature of the content source (e.g., web pages vs. PDFs) and specific requirements of your search application. By implementing these methodologies, you can enhance the performance and accuracy of your search engine, providing users with more relevant and precise results.
IBM watsonx platform enables and accelerates RAG patterns implementation and allows for document chunking and understanding. watsonx Orchestrate together with watsonx Discovery allow document chunking from low-code/no-code to more custom solution implementations.
The listed methods are common considerations of chunking techniques to implement in a RAG use case. The hybrid technique is available with watsonx to provide better accuracy and speed. The overall process splits a document by single sentences, to ensure meaningful granularity. Then, sentences are grouped into chunks using an LLM. The LLM assesses whether the context of the sentence fits the chunk, otherwise, a new chunk is initiated. Using that chunk, meaningful metadata is extracted using the LLM; this includes, title, ID, and summary.
For more information on this method, please refer to this IBM blog: https://developer.ibm.com/articles/awb-enhancing-llm-performance-document-chunking-with-watsonx/
Syntactic chunking uses a structure guided approach to separate text based on document formatting. Most commonly and naturally, section headings are used as separators. However, with document formats without encoded information (i.e., PDF), font sizes can be used as a marker to separate chunks.
Strengths:
Limitations:
Syntactic chunking can be beneficial in circumstances where the topological structure of the document is predictable and cleanly formatted for partitioning.
In fixed-size chunking, the input data is divided into equal-sized chunks. This method often separates text into predefined sizes based on the number of tokens. This method is simple to implement and understand, making it suitable for tasks where the input data has a consistent and predictable size.
Strengths:
Limitations:
Fixed size chunking is best used in cases where input data is predictable and does not need thorough context.
Example:
from langchain.text_splitter import CharacterTextSplitter # Example text text = "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog." # Create a splitter for fixed size chunks splitter = CharacterTextSplitter(chunk_size=10, chunk_overlap=0) # Split the text chunks = splitter.split(text) # Print the chunks for chunk in chunks: print(chunk)
Semantic chunking separates text based on context and groups meaningful components using algorithmic techniques. Semantic chunking is important when meaning of content is vital in coming up with a response, such as legal documentation.
Strengths:
Limitations:
Example:
from langchain.text_splitter import RecursiveCharacterTextSplitter # Example text text = "Steve Jobs was born in California. He co-founded Apple in 1976." # Create a splitter for semantic chunking splitter = RecursiveCharacterTextSplitter(chunk_size=50, chunk_overlap=10) # Split the text chunks = splitter.split(text) # Print the chunks for chunk in chunks: print(chunk)
Hybrid chunking uses both contextual and structural information for combined strengths from fixed sized chunking and semantic chunking. This method is best used for situations where there’s a large corpus of data across use cases, with varied formatting and material, such as an enterprise knowledge base.
Strengths:
Limitations:
Example:
from langchain.text_splitter import CharacterTextSplitter, RecursiveCharacterTextSplitter # Example text text = "Steve Jobs was born in California. He co-founded Apple in 1976." # Fixed-size splitter fixed_size_splitter = CharacterTextSplitter(chunk_size=50, chunk_overlap=10) fixed_size_chunks = fixed_size_splitter.split(text) # Semantic splitter semantic_splitter = RecursiveCharacterTextSplitter(chunk_size=100, chunk_overlap=20) semantic_chunks = semantic_splitter.split(text) # Print the fixed-size chunks print("Fixed-size chunks:") for chunk in fixed_size_chunks: print(chunk) # Print the semantic chunks print("\nSemantic chunks:") for chunk in semantic_chunks: print(chunk)
This chunking strategy involves using large language models (LLMs) to determine the appropriate length and content of text chunks based on the context in which they will be used. The strategy is inspired by the concept of propositions, which involves extracting standalone statements from a raw piece of text.
To implement this approach, the strategy uses a propositional-retrieval template provided by Langchain to extract propositions from the text. These propositions are then fed to an LLM-based agent, which determines whether each proposition should be included in an existing chunk or if a new chunk should be created.
The LLM-based agent uses a variety of factors to make this determination, including the relevance of the proposition to the current chunk, the overall coherence of the chunk, and the goals and intentions of the model. By using LLMs in this way, the strategy aims to generate text chunks that are not only coherent and contextually appropriate, but is also aligned with the model's goals and intentions.
Strengths:
Limitations:
Now how do we implement some of these techniques to chunk documentation? Many open source libraries exist to run these algorithms and chunking techniques. A good place to start is using Langchain text splitters; refer to the following documentation on specific text splitters available. https://python.langchain.com/v0.1/docs/modules/data_connection/document_transformers/