Aimed to provide solution architects, data engineers, developers, and 'hands on' technical folks with practical advice on implementing and optimizing RAG solutions; This collection of documentation, diagrams, and assets will help you get started with understanding, building, demoing, and depoloying RAG applications.

For those new to RAG, the IBM RAG Reference Architecture contains a conceptual introduction to RAG, IBM's POV on the pattern, relevant IBM products, and common use cases.

Although RAG and Agentic AI have become tightly coupled it has been decided to seperate the two for this cookbook. For more information on Agentic AI and IBM's POV please visit our AI Agent Development Portal.