Home Architectures Publications RAG Cookbook
The IBM RAG Cookbook

A compendium of tips, tricks, and techniques for implementing and optimizing Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) solutions.

Architecture Why RAG? RAG vs. Fine-tuning
Introduction

Aimed to provide solution architects, data engineers, developers, and 'hands on' technical folks with practical advice on implementing and optimizing RAG solutions; This collection of documentation, diagrams, and assets will help you get started with understanding, building, demoing, and depoloying RAG applications.

For those new to RAG, the IBM RAG Reference Architecture contains a conceptual introduction to RAG, IBM's POV on the pattern, relevant IBM products, and common use cases.

Although RAG and Agentic AI have become tightly coupled it has been decided to seperate the two for this cookbook. For more information on Agentic AI and IBM's POV please visit our AI Agent Development Portal.

Table of Contents

Architecture

Guidance on options and choices solution developers must make when creating RAG solutions.

 Data Ingestion

Tips and techniques to accelerate and optimize the processing and ingestion of documents to make them searchable in a RAG solution.

 Chunking

Lessons learned and practical advice for organizing ingested data to optimize the search performance and results quality of the solution.

 Embeddings

Advantages and drawbacks of different embedding models and techniques.

 Storage and Retrieval

Tips and techniques to accelerate and optimize the retrieval of information to support RAG solutions.

 Answer Generation

Tips and techniques for writing (and re-writing) large language model queries to optimize the speed, relevance, and overall quality of solution results.

 Result Evaluation

Metrics and measurement schemes to quantify, and thus compare and improve, the accuracy of RAG solution results.

 Accelerators

Tools, platforms, frameworks and other aides to accelerate and streamline the development and operation of RAG solutions.

 Orchestration

Lessons learned on designing, developing, and operating orchestration layers for RAG solutions.

 User Interfaces

Guidance on choosing and/or developing user interfaces for your RAG solutions.
Next steps

Ready to build your next RAG solution? Try it out with watsonx.ai.

 Build a RAG solution with watsonx.ai