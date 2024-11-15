The orchestration layer plays a pivotal role in Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) solutions, acting as the control system that manages how different components of the solution interact. In a typical RAG pipeline, the orchestration layer coordinates the retrieval of relevant data or documents and ensures that this data is passed to the generation model (often a large language model or LLM). By doing this, the orchestration layer not only enhances the accuracy of the responses but also ensures that they are contextual and data-backed.

For less custom solutions that are just leveraging the native capabilities of Watsonx Assistant or Watsonx Orchestrate with Elastic Search or Watsonx.data, the orchestration layer is built into the products and is not an aspect of the solution that needs to be altered. However, for more advanced or custom systems there are IBM endorsed out-of-the-box options as well as custom open-source options.