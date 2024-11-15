Storage and Retrieval

For more information, explore the following ElasticSearch resources to accelerate your Watsonx Discovery development:

Enhanced Visualization and Enterprise Search

Watsonx Discovery integrates with Kibana and Enterprise Search to provide scalable, AI-driven information retrieval and visualization, tailored to large enterprise environments:

Kibana for Data Visualization : Create custom dashboards and visualizations based on data ingested by Watsonx Discovery. It offers real-time analytics on key metrics like entity extraction, sentiment analysis, and document classification. This helps track trends, patterns, and anomalies in unstructured data, streamlining the analysis process and improving decision-making.

Enterprise Search for Scalable Retrieval: Leverage NLP and semantic search to enable fast, accurate retrieval across structured and unstructured data sources. Customize search functionality to index and retrieve from multiple data sources, including documents, emails, and databases, to create domain-specific search applications that integrate directly into business workflows.

Privacy and Security

Watsonx Discovery applies native support for role-based and attribute-based access control to secure content access and protect data privacy. This ensures that sensitive information is only accessible to authorized users, safeguarding enterprise data.

Use Cases: Watsonx Discovery and Orchestrate

Watsonx Discovery can be coupled with Watsonx Orchestrate to enhance automation workflows through context-aware data retrieval. When Orchestrate automates a business process that requires insights from unstructured data, it leverages Discovery to retrieve and analyze relevant content, enabling it to perform intelligent tasks such as:

Responding to queries with accurate, data-backed answers.

Executing workflows that depend on real-time data retrieval and insights.

IBM watsonx.data: A Modern Data Store with Integrated Vector Database Capabilities

IBM watsonx.data is a powerful data platform built on an open lakehouse architecture, combining the strengths of both data warehouses and data lakes. It offers a single point of entry to access all your data through a shared and open metadata layer, making it an ideal solution for organizations seeking to streamline their data management. With support for open data formats, integrated vectorized embedding capabilities, and a generative AI-powered conversational interface for data insights, watsonx.data enhances real-time analytics and AI use cases. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing databases and tools while offering flexible deployment options, including cloud and on-premises configurations.

A key component of IBM watsonx.data is watsonx.data Milvus, an open-source vector database specifically designed to store, manage, and transfer high-dimensional vector data such as vector embeddings. This highly configurable vector database is optimized for indexing and retrieving vectors efficiently, making it ideal for use cases that require vector similarity searches in AI applications. Watsonx.data Milvus is particularly beneficial for customers leveraging watsonx.ai who need seamless integration with vector database capabilities, as well as for those interested in implementing open-source frameworks like LangChain, often used in Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) patterns.

Deployment Options

IBM watsonx.data is available in three deployment options to suit diverse needs:

Fully Managed SaaS : Available on IBM Cloud and AWS, providing a hands-off approach to setup and scaling.

: Available on IBM Cloud and AWS, providing a hands-off approach to setup and scaling. Self-Managed Containerized Software : Ideal for on-premises environments, leveraging IBM Cloud Pak for Data and Red Hat OpenShift.

: Ideal for on-premises environments, leveraging IBM Cloud Pak for Data and Red Hat OpenShift. Small Footprint Developer Version: Suitable for development environments using single VMs or laptops, providing the flexibility to test and prototype locally.

For organizations looking to leverage vector databases, watsonx.data supports integration with open-source Milvus, enabling advanced capabilities such as vector similarity search, which is essential for real-time AI applications.

Getting Started

To start using IBM watsonx.data, choose the deployment option that best fits your requirements:

For IBM Cloud Deployment :

: Visit the IBM Cloud catalog page for watsonx.data.

Select a plan that aligns with your needs.

Provision an instance.

For On-Premises Deployment :

Obtain activation keys for IBM watsonx.data within IBM Cloud Pak for Data.

Get Red Hat OpenShift entitlements.

Follow the deployment guide to configure the software.

Documentation and Support

IBM provides extensive documentation to help you get started with both the core watsonx.data platform and the Milvus vector database:

By leveraging watsonx.data’s open architecture, integrated vector database capabilities, and advanced AI features, organizations can optimize data engineering processes, improve real-time analytics, and unlock new insights through AI-powered capabilities. This unified platform empowers teams to work with structured and unstructured data in innovative ways, bringing together traditional analytics and state-of-the-art vector similarity search under a single solution.

Watson Discovery

IBM Watson Discovery is a tool designed to retrieve and analyze unstructured data. It's main features is keyword search, which enables users to search through large datasets using specific terms or phrases. Unlike traditional search engines that tend to use text matching, Watson Discovery uses the context behind the keywords to deliver a more relevant result.

Another important capability of Watson Discovery is entity extraction, this means Watson Discovery can automatically extract key pieces of information like people, locations, organizations, and dates from unstructured text. This process structures the data so it is digestible and can be directly incorporated into RAG responses.