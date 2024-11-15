slate-125m-english-rtrvr

The slate-125m-english-rtrvr foundation model is provided by IBM. The slate-125m-english-rtrvr foundation model generates embeddings for various inputs such as queries, passages, or documents. The training objective is to maximize cosine similarity between a query and a passage. This process yields two sentence embeddings, one that represents the question and one that represents the passage, allowing for comparison of the two through cosine similarity.

Usage: Two to three times slower but performs slightly better than the slate-30m-english-rtrvr model. Supported Languages: English

slate-30m-english-rtrvr

The slate-30m-english-rtrvr foundation model is a distilled version of the slate-125m-english-rtrvr, which are both provided by IBM. The slate-30m-english-rtrvr embedding model is trained to maximize the cosine similarity between two text inputs so that embeddings can be evaluated based on similarity later.

Usage: Two to three times faster and has slightly lower performance scores than the slate-125m-english-rtrvr model. Supported Languages: English