When it comes to the user interface for RAG solutions, the road splits when deciding to go with accelerator solutions such as IBM Watsonx Orchestrate and Watsonx Assistant or customized UI built from custom code. Each of these approaches offers distinct advantages, depending on the complexity and flexibility required for the specific RAG solution.
IBM provides robust, pre-built solutions in the form of Watsonx Orchestrate and Watsonx Assistant, which are designed for ease of use and quick deployment. These platforms offer a user-friendly environment where developers and business users can leverage pre-configured RAG workflows without needing extensive coding knowledge. Watsonx Orchestrate is ideal for automating processes, while Watsonx Assistant specializes in conversational AI, allowing RAG-based systems to handle natural language inputs, provide accurate document retrieval, and generate relevant responses.
For in-depth information to guide the decision of using Watsonx Orchestrate or Watsonx Assistant please refer to the following Comparison Outline
On the other hand, customized UIs offer the freedom to create bespoke experiences that align with unique business needs and advanced RAG implementations. Developers can build these UIs using custom code that integrates with RAG models, allowing organizations to design specific workflows, functionalities, and visualizations that may not be available in pre-built platforms.