The company operates 2,400 grocery stores throughout the country, and its operations are spread across numerous states. Because of the geographic range, the company used to manage information in large batches. Once a day, each store collected its data and sent it to a central data warehouse for analysis.

However, with the number of associated stores, this resulted in roughly 50 million messages traveling to and from the stores every day. These messages included transaction logs from checkout lanes, credit checks and pharmacy information verification.



The batch processing method they were using resulted in delayed data analysis and sometimes hampered theft prevention efforts. The grocery retailer decided to make an update so that it could access daily statistics and improve its customer service, supply chain management and more. It knew that its new solution needed to collect data in a timely manner so that it could make informed decisions about the company as a whole. It also knew that it needed to be able to handle large volumes of information.

