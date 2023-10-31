What is data replication?

Data replication can be classified into various types based on the method, purpose and characteristics of the replication process. The three main types of data replication are transactional replication, snapshot replication and merge replication.

Transaction replication consists of databases being copied in their entirety from the primary server (the publisher) and sent to secondary servers (subscribers). Any data changes are consistently and continuously updated. Since data is replicated in real time and sent from the primary database to secondary servers in the order of their occurrence, transactional consistency is ensured. This type of database replication is commonly used in server-to-server environments.

With snapshot replication, a snapshot of the database is distributed from the primary server to the secondary servers. Instead of continuous updates, data is sent as it exists at the time of the snapshot. This type of database replication is recommended when there aren’t many data changes or when first initiating synchronization between the publisher and subscriber. Although not useful for data backups because it doesn’t monitor for data changes, snapshot replication can help with recoveries in the event of accidental deletion.

Merge replication consists of two databases being combined into a single database. As a result, any changes to data can be updated from the publisher to the subscribers. This is a complex type of database replication since both parties (the primary server and the secondary servers) can make changes to the data. This type of replication is only recommended for use in a server-to-client environment.