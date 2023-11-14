Data quality tools and solutions

Cleanse data, manage it and support better decision-making
Data quality solutions from IBM

Trusted data is the foundation of good business decisions. IBM offers data quality solutions that help to optimize the key dimensions of data quality: accuracy, completeness, consistency, timeliness validity, and uniqueness. 

These robust data quality tools help you to  identify, understand and correct data flaws to drive better decision making and governance.

DataOps ensures that data quality is preserved to meet all your business goals across a business-ready data pipeline. By implementing a data quality solution from IBM, your organization can enhance data integrity to get the most from your informational assets.

 IBM named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions

What's new

IBM acquires Manta to complement data and AI governance capabilities Introducing DataStage as a Service Anywhere - execute ETL and ELT Pipelines in any Cloud, Data Center or On-premises.  Try watsonx.data to scale AI workloads, for all your data, anywhere
Benefits of data quality
Act on a trusted view

Govern your data and accurately target customers for cross-sell.

Support data governance

Manage diverse data across its lifecycle and optimize ROI.

Modernize systems

Consolidate applications and automate processes to reduce cost.

Data fabric Simplify data governance Understand and correct data flaws to drive better decision making and governance. Automate with IBM Cloud Pak for Data to manage data trust, protection and compliance with active, end-to-end policy management.
Data quality tools Automate detection of data quality issues
Define data quality rules and prioritize remediation based on SLAs.
AI-powered data integration
Multi-cloud, AI-powered data integration. Design, develop and run jobs that move and transform data.
Visualize the flow of data
Visualize data quality to perform impact analysis and remediation.
Detect and resolve data incidents fast
Alert, respond, and resolve all your data incidents in one location with data observability.
Connect and match records
Master Data Management for Enterprise. Deliver a comprehensive view of an entity’s data.

Resources

2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions

Discover why IBM is named a Leader for the 17th time in a row in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions.

2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

Discover why IBM is named a Leader for the 19th year in a row in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools

Download the data quality and AI performance guide

Learn from the experts in this step-by-step guide on how to take a values-driven approach to data quality and AI practices
The DataOps interactive guide

See how DataOps builds a data-driven culture with automation, quality and governance.
How clean is your data (Part 1)

Learn how data quality management delivers business value.
Inline address data quality

Learn why verification and geocode solutions are critical while running ETL jobs.
Build a modern, cost-effective data warehouse

Learn how data quality drives end-to-end flow from data creation to better business decisions.
Data Quality for AI Toolkit

This framework of services provides a systematic way to assess and remediate data with well-specified APIs.
