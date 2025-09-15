Introducing Auto DQ: Automating data quality at scale

Auto DQ (Data Quality Automation) bridges the gap between business context and technical enforcement, helping both data providers and non-technical users automate data quality monitoring with intelligence, context-awareness and scalability.
Enterprises are investing heavily in data and AI initiatives, but the road to value is often slowed—or even derailed—by one recurring challenge: data quality.
With the rise of cloud platforms, hybrid data estates and increasingly complex regulatory environments, organizations are managing more data across more sources than ever before. Business leaders want insights they can trust, but too often, the data powering analytics and AI initiatives is incomplete, inconsistent or unreliable.
Industry analysts estimate that poor data quality costs organizations millions each year not just in wasted time, but in flawed decision-making, compliance risks and reduced customer trust. The problem is no longer just technical; it’s strategic. High-quality data has become the foundation for competitive advantage.
While data quality has always mattered, ensuring it at scale is harder than ever. Traditional approaches rely on teams manually defining data quality rules for every dataset, column and domain. This works in small, controlled environments, but it breaks down when organizations need to govern thousands of tables across multiple domains.
For data stewards and business analysts, the process is not only slow, it’s unsustainable. Manual rule creation introduces human error, struggles to capture business context and can’t keep pace with rapidly changing data landscapes. The result: data issues go undetected, leading to broken reports, delayed projects and loss of trust in analytics and AI initiatives.
Many existing data quality tools provide rule-building capabilities, but they still rely heavily on human input. They assume users know exactly what rules to apply, where to apply them and how to encode domain-specific requirements into technical logic. This creates a bottleneck: business users don’t have the technical expertise, and technical teams don’t always have the domain knowledge.
The gap between business intent and technical execution has left organizations struggling. Even when rules are defined, scaling them across systems and keeping them aligned with business terms and governance requirements is labor-intensive. Automation has been missing from the equation.
That’s why we developed Auto DQ (Data Quality Automation): to bridge the gap between business context and technical enforcement. Auto DQ helps both data providers and non-technical users automate data quality monitoring with intelligence, context-awareness, and scalability. It reduces manual effort by up to 80% while embedding business and domain requirements directly into the process.
Auto DQ is designed not just to improve efficiency, but to fundamentally change how organizations think about data quality: from reactive and manual, to proactive and automated.
Auto DQ introduces a new way to ensure data quality at scale, by:
By embedding automation into the heart of data quality, Auto DQ allows organizations to:
Data quality is no longer just a technical detail; it’s a business enabler. With Auto DQ, enterprises can scale their data quality processes without sacrificing accuracy or agility.
What sets Auto DQ apart is its ability to combine automation with business context. While many tools offer profiling or rule-building, Auto DQ uses profiling insights, glossary terms and detected relationships to generate meaningful, domain-specific checks automatically. It doesn’t just automate rule creation; it connects rules directly to the language and needs of the business.
This convergence of automation, governance, and intelligence means data quality is no longer a bottleneck. Instead, it becomes a built-in capability that evolves as your data and business requirements evolve.
In an era where trusted data is the foundation of AI, analytics, and digital transformation, Auto DQ is a game-changer. By automating data quality at scale, organizations can unlock faster insights, improve compliance, and make decisions with confidence.