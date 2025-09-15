Introducing Auto DQ: Automating data quality at scale

Enterprises are investing heavily in data and AI initiatives, but the road to value is often slowed—or even derailed—by one recurring challenge: data quality.

With the rise of cloud platforms, hybrid data estates and increasingly complex regulatory environments, organizations are managing more data across more sources than ever before. Business leaders want insights they can trust, but too often, the data powering analytics and AI initiatives is incomplete, inconsistent or unreliable.

Industry analysts estimate that poor data quality costs organizations millions each year not just in wasted time, but in flawed decision-making, compliance risks and reduced customer trust. The problem is no longer just technical; it’s strategic. High-quality data has become the foundation for competitive advantage.