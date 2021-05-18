One of the most confusing aspects of “virtual money” are the different terms. The broad term we use to describe all digital assets that relate to the financial industry is digital currency. The functionality of digital currencies is similar to that of physical currencies. However, there are advantages to utilizing digital over physical currency. One such benefit is the ability to instantaneously transact and transfer money across borders with reduced cost and time. Digital currencies come in various forms, including virtual currencies, cryptocurrencies, and central bank digital currency which we will address next.

If you have followed cryptocurrencies since their emergence (link resides outside ibm.com) in 2009 or have recently caught onto the trend with a fascination in Dogecoin, it’s important to gain an understanding of their value and what makes this digital asset something of importance as we move to an industry centered around decentralized finance. Cryptocurrencies are a form of payment that can be exchanged online for goods and services. Many companies have issued their own currencies, often called tokens, and these can be traded specifically for the good or service that the company provides.

An analogy is arcade tokens or casino chips. You’ll need to exchange real currency for the cryptocurrency in order to access the good or service. The attraction to leveraging cryptocurrency lies in its ability to function as a security that is indexed to a specific product or service. In addition, several investors are using this as a store of value opening up new investment opportunities for institutional and retail investors alike.