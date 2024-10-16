Ryan Rugg Ryan Rugg

Ryan is currently a Partner at IBM responsible for the America's blockchain team, helping to enhance client’s solutions and capabilities for building Digital Ecosystems. She provides strategic guidance for; operational and governance considerations, technology roadmaps, and services infrastructure to help clients. In Ryan's prior role she was the Global Head of the Industry business unit at the enterprise software firm, R3, where she sat at the forefront of blockchain innovation across multiple industries, working closely with several fortune 500 companies to help build and scale their solutions. In addition, Ryan has extensive FSS experience spending 14 years on Wall Street working at Lehman, Morgan Stanley and JPM.