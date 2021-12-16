Take digital assets into the enterprise with blockchain

Given that there are financial assets at risk, the minimum requirement is bank-grade security. In the case of digital assets, security requirements arguably go beyond, given the nature of the technology involved (e.g., transactions can’t be reversed, and the compromise or loss of keys has grave consequences). Different asset types have different risk profiles, and firms need to decide on their preferred risk posture. From a compliance perspective, it’s important to understand that the regulatory environment remains fluid and is subject to rapid change.

While some countries have updated relevant regulations and even legislation to reflect the nature of digital assets, others are far less advanced, and some even forbid financial institutions from handling crypto-assets. A country-by-country approach is essential. Firms also need to consider the differences between states in the U.S. and provinces in Canada. The forthcoming Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, for example, will bring clarity to an entire region; those wanting to offer services now will have to engage with the respective regulators in every country. Depending on the asset, they will also need to consider the environmental footprint.