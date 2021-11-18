Navigating the broader digital asset and cryptocurrency markets

Digital asset custodial solutions are some of the most important market solutions to address the security and risk concerns of institutions and other investors who are waiting to explore the newest asset class. They are important to bridging the gap to mainstream and institutional adoption. Let’s take a look at two types of custodial solutions.

Self-custody solutions

Storage of private keys via wallets (hardware and software) provide better security comparatively. Albeit as anything in life there are drawbacks. With self-custody, the burden of taking care of your own keys leads to vulnerabilities and potential loss of assets. An example of this is exchange wallets: a solution in which investors trust an exchange for controlling and managing public and private keys. The exchange holds ownership of private keys, and the digital asset. Therefore, you have counterparty risk and commingling for custody of digital assets.

Third-party custodians

These provide storage and safekeeping of digital assets on behalf of their customers and typically charge a fee. We’ve found more institutional investors are using third-parties as opposed to retail due to the enhanced security and insurance. Advantages of this type of custodial solution are flexibility and additional security — but those too come with a cost.

Digital asset custodial solutions look to offer the same peace of mind to institutional investors when transacting in traditional capital markets through their prime brokers as those solutions for everyday retail investors and their custody wallets. There is an explicit understanding that the bank is responsible for the security of an investor’s money as well as the privacy of their financial and personal information.