Build greater trust for all. You can bring new transparency, simplicity and efficiency to every financial transaction.
Report: Unleash value in global trade with blockchain
Let’s make trust the financial world’s universal currency

What if we could revolutionize the financial world? Where old processes and paperwork are replaced by newfound cooperation, innovation and speed. Where fraud and crime could one day be put to rest by collective trust in a highly secure, shared view of the truth.

It’s already happening. Leading financial institutions are trailblazing the way forward with IBM Blockchain, working together to remove longstanding friction, create new solutions and deliver tangible business outcomes. Now it’s your turn to join them. What will we solve together?

See why IDC recognizes IBM as a leader in blockchain services
Operational simplification

Blockchain enables real-time, multi-party tracking and management of bank guarantees and letters of credit.

Automated compliance

Depend on faster and more accurate reporting with an automated compliance process that draws on immutable data records.

Faster settlement

Benefit from the near real-time, point-to-point transfer of funds between financial institutions, removing friction and accelerating settlement.

91%

of banks had invested in blockchain solutions by 2018

66%

of institutions expect to be in production and running at scale with blockchain

73%

of central bank survey respondents would require retail CBDCs to be available under all circumstances and for all types of payments.¹

What’s blockchain’s potential ROI in financial services?

Discover the positive impact Forrester says IBM Blockchain can have on your business. This report includes:

  • Blockchain technology and market overview
  • Financial model framework
  • Projecting new revenue and savings
  • Expanded economic impact and analysis of costs
  • Sample organization calculation and financial summary

Operate with more liquidity and speed using digital assets

A unique digital representation of a financial instrument enables trade with more liquidity and speed at lower cost. See how blockchain for digital assets can help reduce the friction involved in creating, buying and selling securities.

Learn about blockchain for digital assets Transforming trade finance and trade with we.trade

By joining we.trade, the trade finance network convened by IBM Blockchain, businesses are creating an ecosystem of trust for global trade. Its standardized rules and simplified trading options decrease risk and increase opportunity for banks and SMEs.

Learn about IBM Blockchain for trade finance ANZ Bank is helping reduce the potential for fraud

A consortium including ANZ Bank is working together to transform financial guarantees. All participants now have a single source of information that increases efficiency and reduces the potential for fraud using paperwork.

Watch the video: How to better manage financial guarantees (01:58) Settling government bond with CBDC  

Banque de France is using central bank digital currency (CBDC) for the exchange and settlement of tokenized financial assets, along with a consortium of banks led by Euroclear.

Read the blog: Picturing the digital assets momentum Streamlining financial netting with blockchain

A replicable solution built on the IBM Blockchain Platform is automating and speeding the process of financial netting. Clients are increasing security through encryption and enhancing transparency and trust with permissioned access to transaction data.

Learn about financial netting with blockchain Automating the letter of guarantee process

Banks issue letters of guarantee to vouch for the specific assets of their users during negotiated purchases. It used to be a time-consuming process, but IBM Blockchain solutions cuts it down significantly, while adding more security through better encryption.

Blockchain revolutionizing industries

Industry leaders are using specialized applications of IBM Blockchain to remove friction, build trust and unlock new value — both across industries and around the globe. Select your segment to see how to overcome the challenges you face today.

Coworkers writing on colored sticky notes attached to an office window
IBM Blockchain Services

You need more than a great idea to achieve blockchain success. Learn how you can tap into outcome-driven network design principles to enable transformation of financial companies, networks and ecosystem.

Plastic Bank: Enabling plastic recycling and financial inclusion

To help stop ocean plastic waste and alleviate poverty, the Plastic Bank is turning plastic into currency — before the plastic is thrown away.

Watch the video: How plastic waste is reduced (02:06) Improving cryptocurrency security with blockchain and LinuxONE

INBLOCK issues Metacoin cryptocurrency, which is based on Hyperledger Fabric, to help overcome cryptocurrency technical deficiencies – making digital asset transactions faster, more convenient and safer.

Watch: Cryptocurrency security (02:03) First mover advantage in clearing and settlement

IBM Blockchain is enabling real-time, point-to-point funds transfer between financial institutions, stripping out frictions and redundancies that impede efficiencies, and radically accelerating settlements.

Advancing global trade with blockchain

See the significant value of blockchain networks across industries and geographies as they facilitate collaborative exchanges among members.

 Retail considerations for central bank digital currencies

Learn what steps central banks in more than 20 countries are taking for CBDC retail adoption, including development, implementation, privacy and security.

 Wholesale considerations for central bank digital currencies

Through this detailed report, learn how banks are examining the viability of digital fiat currencies to complement physical cash.

 Blogs: Blockchain for financial services

Blockchain is disrupting the financial services sector worldwide — across industries, financial institutions and organizations.

 Banking technology solutions

See solutions that are agile, trusted and transformative. Explore the future of banking technology on the hybrid cloud with IBM.

 Blockchain use cases

