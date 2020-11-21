What if we could revolutionize the financial world? Where old processes and paperwork are replaced by newfound cooperation, innovation and speed. Where fraud and crime could one day be put to rest by collective trust in a highly secure, shared view of the truth.
It’s already happening. Leading financial institutions are trailblazing the way forward with IBM Blockchain, working together to remove longstanding friction, create new solutions and deliver tangible business outcomes. Now it’s your turn to join them. What will we solve together?
Blockchain enables real-time, multi-party tracking and management of bank guarantees and letters of credit.
Depend on faster and more accurate reporting with an automated compliance process that draws on immutable data records.
Benefit from the near real-time, point-to-point transfer of funds between financial institutions, removing friction and accelerating settlement.
of banks had invested in blockchain solutions by 2018
of institutions expect to be in production and running at scale with blockchain
of central bank survey respondents would require retail CBDCs to be available under all circumstances and for all types of payments.¹
Discover the positive impact Forrester says IBM Blockchain can have on your business. This report includes:
A unique digital representation of a financial instrument enables trade with more liquidity and speed at lower cost. See how blockchain for digital assets can help reduce the friction involved in creating, buying and selling securities.
By joining we.trade, the trade finance network convened by IBM Blockchain, businesses are creating an ecosystem of trust for global trade. Its standardized rules and simplified trading options decrease risk and increase opportunity for banks and SMEs.
A consortium including ANZ Bank is working together to transform financial guarantees. All participants now have a single source of information that increases efficiency and reduces the potential for fraud using paperwork.
Banque de France is using central bank digital currency (CBDC) for the exchange and settlement of tokenized financial assets, along with a consortium of banks led by Euroclear.
A replicable solution built on the IBM Blockchain Platform is automating and speeding the process of financial netting. Clients are increasing security through encryption and enhancing transparency and trust with permissioned access to transaction data.
Banks issue letters of guarantee to vouch for the specific assets of their users during negotiated purchases. It used to be a time-consuming process, but IBM Blockchain solutions cuts it down significantly, while adding more security through better encryption.
Industry leaders are using specialized applications of IBM Blockchain to remove friction, build trust and unlock new value — both across industries and around the globe. Select your segment to see how to overcome the challenges you face today.
To help stop ocean plastic waste and alleviate poverty, the Plastic Bank is turning plastic into currency — before the plastic is thrown away.
INBLOCK issues Metacoin cryptocurrency, which is based on Hyperledger Fabric, to help overcome cryptocurrency technical deficiencies – making digital asset transactions faster, more convenient and safer.
IBM Blockchain is enabling real-time, point-to-point funds transfer between financial institutions, stripping out frictions and redundancies that impede efficiencies, and radically accelerating settlements.
See the significant value of blockchain networks across industries and geographies as they facilitate collaborative exchanges among members.
Learn what steps central banks in more than 20 countries are taking for CBDC retail adoption, including development, implementation, privacy and security.
Through this detailed report, learn how banks are examining the viability of digital fiat currencies to complement physical cash.
Blockchain is disrupting the financial services sector worldwide — across industries, financial institutions and organizations.
See solutions that are agile, trusted and transformative. Explore the future of banking technology on the hybrid cloud with IBM.
Discover how various organizations are using blockchain to get things done, plus organized blockchain use cases divided by industry.
Be inspired by how innovators are transforming their businesses through use cases built on the IBM Blockchain Platform.