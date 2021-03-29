Digital assets, a new paradigm for financial services



I always know when interest in digital assets is heating up because everyone from my family, friends and colleagues, to the mailperson start asking me questions on how to get involved.

You’re probably asking yourself; but why now? Bitcoin has been around since 2009. What’s so different this time? Well, the difference is regulators are starting to take notice and weigh in, giving fintechs, enterprises, banks and others the guardrails within which to operate.

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and tokenization are words that catch the eye and ear of a variety of people. The last six months have looked a lot like 2017, with what seems to be daily news headlines on digital assets, their gargantuan increase in market cap and the rise of new use cases such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). However, we are not only here to talk about the hype. We are here to address how your enterprise can leverage digital assets and what advances have been made over the last four years that leads us to believe now is the right time.

We are seeing a steady rise in infrastructure being built around digital assets — the technology is maturing; regulatory tailwinds are increasing, and demand is growing from institutional customers. The shift that is underway will have a profound impact, especially for financial institutions. Here’s what underpins it and why.