The emergence of generative AI prompted several prominent companies to restrict its use because of the mishandling of sensitive internal data. According to CNN (link resides outside ibm.com), some companies imposed internal bans on generative AI tools while they seek to better understand the technology and many have also blocked the use of internal ChatGPT.

Companies still often accept the risk of using internal data when exploring large language models (LLMs) because this contextual data is what enables LLMs to change from general-purpose to domain-specific knowledge. In the generative AI or traditional AI development cycle, data ingestion serves as the entry point. Here, raw data that is tailored to a company’s requirements can be gathered, preprocessed, masked and transformed into a format suitable for LLMs or other models. Currently, no standardized process exists for overcoming data ingestion’s challenges, but the model’s accuracy depends on it.