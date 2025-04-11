What is data curation?

Data curation is the process of creating and managing datasets so that people can find, access, use and reuse data as necessary. It involves adding data assets to a project or a catalog, enriching them with additional information, and analyzing and improving the quality of the data over its lifecycle.



Today, organizations generate ever-growing mountains of data, more than 400 million terabytes’ worth per day. Much of this data can prove tremendously valuable, but only if businesses can understand and leverage it successfully.

As part of effective data management, data curation helps businesses derive important insights from enterprise data and use these insights for decision-making. Well-curated data is also considered critical to improving the performance of artificial intelligence initiatives.

Outside of the enterprise, data curation is a key process in research and academic settings. For instance, the curation of research data can improve data sharing and archiving among developers, scientists, healthcare professionals and other researchers.

The data curation process can be manual, or it can be performed with the help of automation, with software designed to execute curation activities at scale.