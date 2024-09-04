A chatbot is a program or script designed to interact and respond to humans in real-time conversation. Different organizations and individuals employ chatbots for a variety of different uses and business functions. Broadly, chatbots provide pre-written responses and information to handle basic requests or to get enough information from customers to connect them to a live agent for better and more specific service. More advanced chatbots use machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI technology to generate real-time responses based on user input. Chatbots have become a sort of Swiss-Army-knife for many organizations, one tool that fulfills many business needs.

Chatbots have been around for a long time; the first program that could be defined as a chatbot was created in 1966 with Joseph Weizenbaum’s Eliza. In 1988, British-born programmer Rollo Carpenter created a “chatterbot” named Jabberwocky, among the first “conversational AI” to learn new responses instead of simply serving pre-written language.

In that time, chatbots have come a long way and are better than ever at holding a conversation. The primary chatbot use case for most businesses is to ease communication between the organization and the customers. Still, they’re imperfect and even the best chatbot can’t successfully imitate a human indefinitely, but despite their occasional clumsiness, customers now expect organizations to have a customer support messenger chatbot to help them self-serve or troubleshoot issues before escalating to a live agent.

There are two types of chatbots, rule-based and AI-powered. Rule-based chatbots use pre-defined rules and scripts to respond to specific keywords or phrases. They offer limited flexibility but are quick and efficient tools for simple tasks. AI-powered bots leverage machine learning and NLP (natural language processing) to understand prompts and context. They can learn from past interactions and improve over time.

Most chatbots, even sophisticated ones, rely on a combination of critical elements. It starts with user input, where a user asks questions or prompts the chatbot through SMS, voice or some other interface. The chatbot then instantly analyzes the request using NLP techniques like tokenization, stemming and lemmatization to understand the meaning behind the request.

Based on the NLP analysis, the bot will identify the goal or purpose of the query–is the user just chatting, do they want to book a flight or do they want to track an order? The bot will use intent recognition to decide and its internal logic and algorithms will determine the appropriate response based on the recognized intent. Sometimes this involves accessing a knowledge base, searching for relevant information or generating a creative response.