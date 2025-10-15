There are clear, growing needs and expectations from consumers for digital reinvention, especially for automakers. As of late, there is a higher emphasis on lowering emissions through EVs, AI-enabled dynamic pricing and a more personalized approach at the dealership level.

The automotive industry is embracing a software-defined future, realigning operations around digital capabilities and digital experiences. AI systems and automation technologies are being used to redefine brand value.

Global industry executives are expecting an extensive transformation from the in-car experience to the core of the vehicles controls and functions. Of the executives surveyed by the IBM Institute for Business Value, 74% believe that in 2035 vehicles are software-defined and AI-powered.

Most companies now concentrate on foundational software-defined vehicle (SDV) technologies and processes infused with AI across all aspects. These automotive companies and their executives are looking to AI to increase the perceived value of their products and put them at a competitive advantage.

The industry is shifting from a mechanical-driven to a software-driven business model that requires fundamental changes to traditional mindsets and automakers must adapt. Historically, an automaker’s brand has been built on design, functions and safety. But with SDVs, the focus has shifted to a more data-driven driver and passenger experience. Which leads executives to nearly triple the R&D budgets of software and digital investments?

“Executives expect multiple recurring revenue streams from SDV-related features, including autonomous driving, immersive in-car entertainment and remote diagnostics. But the dizzying pace of technology advancements makes it difficult to predict customer expectations 10 years from now,” said the IBM Institute for Business Value report.

The future of AI in the automotive industry is redefining the digital experience and helping automakers distinguish themselves from each other. Through AI-driven software, each automaker can create brand-winning customer experiences and demonstrate a deeper understanding of their customer’s needs and desires.