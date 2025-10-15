Artificial intelligence (AI) in the automotive industry refers to the use of technologies like machine learning (ML), deep learning and computer vision to revolutionize how vehicles are designed, built, run and supported.
AI-powered automotive turns algorithms and real-time data analytics from drivers and sensors into real insights. They deliver safe, more efficient and sustainable vehicles and services. Not only are the vehicles themselves being modernized through the technology, but manufacturing processes and supply chain management on the backend are also changing.
The automotive industry has been at the forefront in the adoption and deployment of AI and more recently agentic AI and generative AI (gen AI). To date, electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous vehicles or self-driving cars, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and predictive maintenance have been the most prominent use cases for how AI is revolutionizing the industry.
The auto industry is already seeing revenue boosts credited to AI technologies, according to a report from the IBM Institute for Business Value. The report’s finding show that OEM executives expect the share of total revenue attributable to AI to increase from 5% today to 9% in three years.
Separately, auto executives expect AI to boost product value by 22% and digital service value by 37% within three years.
There are clear, growing needs and expectations from consumers for digital reinvention, especially for automakers. As of late, there is a higher emphasis on lowering emissions through EVs, AI-enabled dynamic pricing and a more personalized approach at the dealership level.
The automotive industry is embracing a software-defined future, realigning operations around digital capabilities and digital experiences. AI systems and automation technologies are being used to redefine brand value.
Global industry executives are expecting an extensive transformation from the in-car experience to the core of the vehicles controls and functions. Of the executives surveyed by the IBM Institute for Business Value, 74% believe that in 2035 vehicles are software-defined and AI-powered.
Most companies now concentrate on foundational software-defined vehicle (SDV) technologies and processes infused with AI across all aspects. These automotive companies and their executives are looking to AI to increase the perceived value of their products and put them at a competitive advantage.
The industry is shifting from a mechanical-driven to a software-driven business model that requires fundamental changes to traditional mindsets and automakers must adapt. Historically, an automaker’s brand has been built on design, functions and safety. But with SDVs, the focus has shifted to a more data-driven driver and passenger experience. Which leads executives to nearly triple the R&D budgets of software and digital investments?
“Executives expect multiple recurring revenue streams from SDV-related features, including autonomous driving, immersive in-car entertainment and remote diagnostics. But the dizzying pace of technology advancements makes it difficult to predict customer expectations 10 years from now,” said the IBM Institute for Business Value report.
The future of AI in the automotive industry is redefining the digital experience and helping automakers distinguish themselves from each other. Through AI-driven software, each automaker can create brand-winning customer experiences and demonstrate a deeper understanding of their customer’s needs and desires.
There are several applications for AI and gen AI in the automotive industry. The most popular and common use cases include:
One of the most common uses of AI in the automotive industry is ADAS, particularly machine learning, which acts as the “brain” behind the entire system. The ADAS system uses sensors and cameras to collect real-time data about the surrounding environment. It then uses AI algorithms to identify where there are hazards and then take the necessary actions.
AI-enabled ADAS systems can apply brakes, correct steering and provide driver alerts such as lane assist or automatic braking. The real-time decision-making and predictive analytics is what sets automakers apart and increases customer satisfaction.
BMW Group, an established automotive brand, selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its cloud provider for its automated driving platform for the 2025 Neue Klass vehicles ADAS.1
In production environments, AI helps forecast supply chain needs, spot potential disruptions in production lines and optimize inventory levels. It enables real-time tracking and management of materials to help ensure that the right parts are available at the right time to avoid manufacturing or workflow delays.
It also improves quality control by analyzing images or sensor data to detect defects on the assembly line, such as through AI-driven IoT sensors. By streamlining production processes and manufacturing functions, an automaker is reducing waste and becoming more cost-effective.
Honda, another automotive brand, was trying to implement a new system to help transfer engineers’ knowledge to younger ones. However, the process was time-consuming and with errors requiring major rework. The automotive company turned to IBM, which proposed a gen AI solution to reduce time and enhance efficiency.
With AI, automotive companies can create a digital twin to replicate a physical vehicle or system and continuously gather data from its real-world counterpart. The virtual model, enriched with AI and machine learning, is valuable in training and validating autonomous driving software. The digital twin can generate traffic simulations and run virtual models to test things like vehicle safety and new features.
AI plays a pivotal role in automotive marketing through data analysis, enabling personalized promotional strategies based on consumer behavior and preferences. It also aids vehicle localization by predicting demands and customizing features to match market needs. Machine learning algorithms help in understanding regional trends, allowing companies to tailor their offerings effectively.
An example of automotive marketing: For 2025’s Miami Grand Prix, Scuderia Ferrari HP and IBM launched an app for fans. It gave viewers a personalized and interactive mobile app experience for around the clock engagement.
Voice assistants and virtual assistants powered by AI and natural language processing allow drivers to control infotainment, navigation and climate systems. More advanced technology like gen AI-powered chatbots and agents enable human-like interactions between the passengers and their vehicles. The more advanced assistants understand context and nuance, interacting with drivers in a conversational way.
AI and gen AI also support a more curated, connected car entertainment experience based on the drivers mood and location. AI tools are also infused into smart features that control climate settings and navigation preferences.
AI enables predictive analytics in automotive maintenance. By monitoring vehicle data in real-time, AI can detect anomalies and predict potential issues before they become severe, reducing downtime and improving safety. This predictive approach also optimizes service scheduling, minimizing unnecessary repairs.
AI is instrumental in accelerating software development cycles for autonomous vehicles and connected cars. Machine learning models aid in simulating complex driving scenarios, testing vehicle responses and refining algorithms, leading to faster development and improved vehicle performance.
FAW-Volkswagen, a joint venture between Volkswagen and FAW, one of China’s largest automotive companies, came together to transform the driver experience. The IBM team helped FAW-Volkswagen transform the client’s development team and guide the company through designing and scaling solutions for end-to-end transformation.
AI supports the training of autonomous vehicles through simulation environments. These platforms generate diverse scenarios, allowing self-driving systems to learn and adapt without physical testing, which is time-consuming and costly. This automation also ensures consistent and safe training across numerous iterations.
AI streamlines vehicle design and prototyping processes. Using generative design methods, AI can create optimized designs based on specific performance parameters, reducing material usage and weight while improving functionality. This technology also expedites the prototyping phase by automating the creation of physical models from digital designs.
One example of a personalized design experience is Hyundai’s digitization of the entire customer lifecycle. The Korean automaker joined forces with IBM iX to help the company create a unified pan-European digital experience platform that created a consistent brand experience for customers.
AI significantly enhances manufacturing efficiency in the automotive sector by automating repetitive tasks, reducing human error and increasing production speed. AI-driven robotics enable precise assembly, ensuring high-quality output. Moreover, predictive analytics help in forecasting equipment failures, allowing preventive maintenance and minimizing production downtimes. Overall, these improvements lead to higher productivity and cost savings.
AI technologies elevate the in-vehicle experience through features like voice recognition, gesture control and adaptive user interfaces. By learning individual driver habits and preferences, AI systems can personalize settings, optimize route planning and provide real-time traffic updates, leading to greater comfort, convenience and safety. Furthermore, AI-powered infotainment systems offer seamless connectivity, enabling access to multimedia content, online services and smart device integration.
AI enables automakers to offer highly personalized customer experiences throughout the buying journey. AI-powered chatbots provide instant customer support, answering queries and guiding customers through configuration options. AI-driven analytics help in understanding customer preferences and purchasing patterns, enabling tailored marketing campaigns and product recommendations. Post-purchase, AI-enhanced telematics systems collect usage data, facilitating proactive maintenance notifications and customized feature suggestions.
AI optimizes the automotive supply chain by streamlining inventory management, demand forecasting and logistics. By analyzing historical sales data, market trends and other relevant factors, AI algorithms can accurately predict demand, ensuring optimal stock levels and reducing overproduction or shortages. Moreover, AI-driven route optimization and real-time tracking enhance delivery efficiency and reduce transportation costs.
By implementing these best practices, automakers can manage the transition toward a software-defined future and maintain a competitive edge in the industry.
Automakers bringing AI application into their organization should be pivoting to a culture that embraces innovation, continuous learning and a willingness to experiment with new technologies. Empower teams to collaborate and work flexibly across teams and ecosystems. This type of innovation requires a reorganization that allows cross-functional teams to work together and knowledge-share on topics like vehicle architecture, software platforms, supply chain management and user experience design.
While embracing these new technologies it is important to consider data privacy, governance and security concerns. Automakers must implement strict data protection measures and ensure that they are exclusively collecting data necessary for safe driving. For example, Toyota has implemented a ‘privacy by design’ framework that states the company does not sell customer data and have no intention of doing so.2
Automakers should consider adopting open source solutions for non-differentiating software areas like operating systems and middleware. 68% of executives surveyed for an IBM Institute for Business Value report say that they expect a limited number of standard SDV platforms by 2035. An open architecture can facilitate interoperability across these platforms. This strategy can improve flexibility, scalability and the ability to capitalize on business opportunities.
Separately, as automakers move toward more advanced vehicle technology they should assess tools and practices from industries with more mature digital product development practices.3 Consider adopting digital models and simulations that can support the entire lifecycle of a vehicle’s software system.
The automotive industry should be looking to other competitors and working with them to create strategic alliances and partnerships.4 Automakers should look beyond traditional ecosystems and instead turn to tech startups and educational research programs to build AI models and open innovation platforms.
An IBM Institute for Business Value report on tech leaders found that nearly half of automotive CIOs, CTOs and CDOs believe that partnerships with competitors are essential. They see these collaborations as the most important enabler of their competitive advantage over the next three years.
Automakers should significantly increase their R&D budgets for software and digital technology initiatives. Auto executives are nearly tripling their R&D budgets from 21% to 58% in 2025, according to the IBM Institute for Business Value. This investment enables automakers to develop innovative, data-driven experiences and new business models.
In addition, automakers should pair cloud and AI for a more robust R&D tool. Cloud can accelerate software development, facilitate rapid experimentation and support data-driven decision-making. Through the power of cloud and AI automakers can gain valuable insight into SDV features and optimize performance for customers.
Explore how Mercedes-Benz is using IBM Quantum to design better batteries and speed up the simulation process.
In partnership with AAI, AWS, and Red Hat, explore how automakers can transform for success in the era of software-defined vehicles (SDVs).
Discover how zero-emissions goals and technology advancements drive automakers and consumers to accelerate the shift to EVs.
Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with IBM watsonx.ai, a next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders. Build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.
Transformative automotive IT solutions to streamline production and innovate software-defined vehicles.
